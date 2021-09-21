EACS discusses rising school bus prices

East Allen County Schools officials can’t say for sure how much the proposed 2022 budget might affect taxpayers’ wallets, but one thing is for sure – fewer buses will be bought.

That’s because the price of the iconic yellow vehicle is going up, said Pat McCann, chief financial officer.

For this fiscal year, EACS budgeted $113,800 per 78-seat bus – the most common in the district’s fleet – but the purchase price was $129,000, McCann said after the board meeting Tuesday.

Vendors told McCann to plan for at least a 7% increase next year, he said, so the 2022 plan calls for 14 new buses at a total cost of almost $2 million. In comparison, 16 buses were originally planned for the upcoming year at about the same cost, according to information presented in 2020.

The five-year bus replacement plan was subject of a public hearing Tuesday along with other financial proposals, including the 2022 budget.

