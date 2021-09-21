Grace College president retiring

Leaders of Grace College and Theological Seminary will work with a search firm to find its next president, the private Christian school announced Monday.

Bill Katip intends to retire at the end of this academic year after almost 10 years in the position, according to a news release.

As Grace's sixth president, Katip led the institution in initiatives including an accelerated three-year bachelor's degree program, a four-year combined bachelor's and master's program and a competency-based seminary program, the release said.

Katip also has led the Winona Lake college through milestones including a $40 million comprehensive campaign.

Daniel Renner, board of trustees chair, said Katip is a tireless worker and a strong spiritual leader.

“Always pushing to improve, innovate and elevate Grace, Dr. Katip will be deeply missed, and we couldn't be more thankful for his faithful servant leadership,” Renner said in a statement.

Katip will be on sabbatical during the next academic year and will be available to work with the new president, if needed, the release said. It noted CarterBaldwin Executive Search will help the trustees find his successor.

asloboda@jg.net