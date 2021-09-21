South Side High centennial celebrations start this week

Planning celebrations for South Side High School's centennial hasn't been the easiest task during a pandemic, but organizers are finally ready to invite people to the first bash Wednesday.

Guided tours and food trucks will be available at South Side, 3601 S. Calhoun St., from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of Back to School Night, an event billed for alumni but also open to the general public.

Masks are required inside the school.

Nancy Halaburda, a 1976 graduate, can vouch for the need of tour guides due to renovations over the years, including an almost $40 million upgrade in the 1990s. She didn't know her way around when she visited as a parent.

“I got lost twice because they changed everything,” said Halaburda, South Side Alumni Association president.

South Side was the largest one-story school building in the United States when it opened Sept. 11, 1922, according to its website.

It is the oldest Fort Wayne Community Schools building except for the Bill C. Anthis Center, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. That downtown location dates to 1902 and first served as Central High School.

Other schools approaching centennials are Forest Park and Harrison Hill elementary schools, which opened in 1924; Study Elementary School, which opened in 1926; and Irwin Elementary School and North Side High School, which opened in 1927, Stockman said.

More South Side centennial events are in the works. Halaburda recommended people check the South Side High School Alumni Association Facebook page or archersalumni.com for updates.

