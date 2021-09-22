NACS unfazed by mask lawsuit

Northwest Allen County Schools is confident it will win a lawsuit parents filed this month in objection to the district's mask mandate, which was reinstated Sept. 1, the district said.

“Eventually, time and taxpayer monies will have to be redirected from meeting the needs of children to address the lawsuit filed by a few parents,” said NACS, a district of about 8,000 students.

The six parents suing NACS collectively represent 12 children. The statement was released Monday, which is when The Journal Gazette first published the district's response online.

Other defendants include Superintendent Chris Himsel, the three board members who supported the mask mandate, and local and state health officials.

Gov. Eric Holcomb required mask-wearing in all K-12 schools last academic year, but masking decisions have been up to local school boards since Holcomb's order expired June 30.

“We are confident that the courts will ultimately rule in our favor,” NACS said. “Continuing to provide opportunities for students to access learning onsite in a healthy and safe learning environment remains our priority.”

