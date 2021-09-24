Grace alum endows chair at college

The first student who majored in chemistry at Grace College recently established a $1.5 million fund benefiting the science program, the Winona Lake private school announced Thursday.

Specifically, the fund created by Gene and Wanda Inman is for an endowed chair, the first of its kind at Grace, the college said in a news release. It is designed to help recruit and retain science faculty.

“The endowed chair helps us attract top-notch leaders in the science community to deepen our relationship with the world and to train students in new ways to make positive real-world impacts,” Grace College President Bill Katip said in a statement.

Gene Inman began attending Grace in 1974 as a math major but later realized he wanted to study chemistry, a news release said. That prompted the college to offer a chemistry major. Inman also helped create a computer team.

“As the first chemistry major at Grace, Inman paved a path and set the bar high for the dozens of chemistry majors who followed behind him,” Katip said.

Learning from faculty mentors laid the groundwork for Gene Inman's 40-year career in pharmaceutical product development, the release said.

“I was encouraged to think about what it meant to be both a scientist and a Christian,” he said in a statement. “I found that my purpose was to be the best scientist I could be, and that has shaped my leadership style to this day.”

Although retired, Gene Inman provides consulting, coaching and mentoring. The college's news release also said Inman is helping to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

asloboda@jg.net