NACS to pause public comments

Northwest Allen County Schools is temporarily halting public comment at board meetings because of safety concerns reported by the Allen County Sheriff's Department, the district announced Thursday.

The pause will provide time for assessment, design and implementation of an enhanced safety plan for meetings, NACS said in a statement.

“The NACS school board is committed to resuming public comment when it is confident that public comment can occur in a safe manner,” the district said.

NACS board meetings have attracted large audiences at Carroll High School since a group protesting mask mandates began attending meetings in March.

The public comment period can last hours, with many speakers repeating themselves meeting after meeting – often to bemoan masks or to criticize leadership.

Uniformed officers have been a regular presence at the meetings in recent months.

NACS didn't provide details about the sheriff's safety concerns, but the board issued a statement over the summer condemning threats to district educators. Tensions had elevated from the initial debate around mask protocols and spilled onto social media, where provocative language prompted reports to law enforcement.

“We are issuing this statement after learning that threats may have been made, or at least implied, against NACS representatives,” the board said then.

Audience members haven't always waited until the public comment at the end of meetings to voice their displeasure. When the board reinstated a mask mandate Aug. 30, people in the audience called out during board discussion.

At that same meeting, audience members interrupted public comment speakers who expressed opposing views. They also stood and chanted, “revote.” At one point, some people began moving closer to the auditorium stage, which was guarded by a uniformed sheriff's officer.

The American Association of School Administrators (known as AASA, The School Superintendents Association) and the National School Boards Association issued a joint statement Wednesday calling for an end to threats and violence around safe school-opening decisions.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyone, we are concerned with the increasing reports of our members – school superintendents and school board members – who are working to ensure a safe reopening of schools while addressing threats and violence, and being undermined by those who do not agree with their school guidelines for COVID-19 best practices,” the organizations said.

“School leaders across the country are facing threats because they are simply trying to follow the health and scientific safety guidance issued by federal, state and local health policy experts.”

The NACS board next meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

