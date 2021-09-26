Musicians on the march again

Bryen Warfield can’t ignore the intimidating success of the marching band program he leads at Homestead High School.

His band room features a trophy shelf representing decades of success, including a 33-year streak of qualifying for the state finals. Warfield noted that’s longer than he has been alive.

“It’s a bit intimidating,” said the 32-year-old, who was promoted to band director last year but is only now experiencing his first competition season in the role.

The 48th Indiana State School Music Association marching band season officially returns Saturday after the coronavirus pandemic prompted officials to cancel the 2020 events.

Warfield, who was Homestead’s assistant director for three years, said the return has meant “a lot of retraining everybody in real time” on certain elements, particularly the logistics of getting students, instruments and other equipment to competition sites while following coronavirus protocols.

At 210 students, Homestead’s band is slightly smaller than initially planned, Warfield said, but he considers having participants “a major feat in itself.”

Many bands saw membership drop because of reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic, said Mark Middleton, instrumental education director with the state music association.

Nevertheless, Middleton said, schools are making the effort to provide the unique performance opportunity marching band is for the students able to participate.

“That is quite gratifying and a real testament to the directors and students and their desire to get back to some kind of ‘normal’ situation,” Middleton said by email.

Growing pains

The cancellation of the 2020 marching season created a new wrinkle for band directors this year – getting two classes of inexperienced students, freshmen and sophomores, up to speed.

At Northrop High School, for example, the band performed last year at two football games and a live crowd at Norwell High School, but the students didn’t march and play music simultaneously, director Jason Carlson said.

The South Side High School band didn’t march or give any concerts last year because it wasn’t practical, director Micah Roddy said.

He typically leads a band of 20 to 30 members; there are 19 participants this year.

Getting students engaged and motivated to play was a challenge last year, Roddy said. It didn’t help that some students were fully virtual, he said, and the others split their week between in-person and remote learning under Fort Wayne Community Schools’ blended schedule for middle and high schools.

“I am very, very thankful to be back in a full classroom,” Roddy said.

He is focused this year on getting everybody as proficient as possible.

“There’s definitely no replacement for experience, that’s for sure,” Roddy said.

Middleton, of the state music association, said many band directors are facing growing pains associated with having two classes of students new to the activity.

“There is no way that losing an entire year of competitive marching band won’t have some effect on groups,” Middleton said. “However, if the bands have good musical and visual fundamental programs in place, which most all the bands in Indiana do, the ‘process’ will help them overcome the many hurdles they might experience.”

Doug Hassell, band director at Carroll High School, shares that philosophy.

“The strength of the performance is always the result of the preparation,” he said, “and the process doesn’t change.”

The most significant difference is the number of students affected by anxiety, Hassell said.

“I think that’s exactly why what we’re doing is so important,” he said. “We believe the kids are in a supportive environment where they can fail safely, and they can grow.”

Carroll’s show this year is about overcoming adversity; it’s called “We Rise.”

The band of about 170 members lived that theme during a Sept. 18 Bands of America event in Dayton. The vehicle carrying equipment, including shoes and hats, broke down, Hassell said. He said organizers let the students march in whatever shoes they had, resulting in a less uniformed look.

Caitlyn Newmark, 18, said the freshmen and sophomores at Carroll have done “incredibly well” adjusting to marching band.

“I’m really proud to be part of this group,” said Newmark, who has taken on the leadership role known as drum major.

Pandemic expectations

Trying to teach new material with 15 to 20 people missing because of quarantines can be a challenge, said Hassell, the director at Carroll.

The Carroll band has been less affected by quarantines since Northwest Allen County Schools began mandating masks on the same day the state loosened quarantine guidelines for schools with such requirements, Hassell said. He noted the band had everyone present for its first contest.

“It’s neat how that worked out,” Hassell said.

Roddy and Carlson, the two directors from FWCS schools, also said their district’s mask mandate has helped keep students available for practices and competitions.

“We’re not missing a ton of kids every practice,” Carlson said.

Homestead is in Southwest Allen County Schools, which doesn’t mandate masks. Warfield said the band’s student leaders communicate well with those out from everyday illness and quarantine. The band tries to practice outside, which is considered safer regarding COVID-19 spread, as much as possible.

“Thank goodness we’re an outdoor activity,” Warfield said.

Warfield is leading a program that hasn’t finished below fourth place at state in about 30 years, but he didn’t mention awards when asked about his expectations for the season.

Rather, Warfield said, his biggest focus is ensuring students enjoy marching band.

“Excellence will mean something different for every school,” he said.

Northrop’s goal to play and perform to the best of its ability hasn’t changed, Carlson said, noting the band is happy to have the opportunity to prepare a show.

“We’re a little more appreciative of it right now,” Carlson said.

Newmark, the student at Carroll, agreed. Last year’s canceled season has given her a new perspective for the routine aspects of marching band, such as the bus rides and early wake-up calls.

“I’m taking the time to appreciate the small things,” Newmark said.

Middleton, the music association official, shared his experience of watching groups who performed at the state’s Summer Showcase in August and recent local invitationals.

“You can see, hear and feel the absolute joy the students display as they perform,” he said. “These emotional moments have been sorely missed throughout this whole pandemic ordeal.”

asloboda@jg.net