Kilts get special day at NACS school

Students clad in jeans, shorts and T-shirts recently crowded a Carroll Middle School hallway as Assistant Principal Brian Hill posed for a photographer intent on capturing his regular Friday attire – a kilt.

Hill said he instituted Kilt Fridays at the Northwest Allen County school in the spring because it seemed like fun. He plans to continue the tradition throughout this academic year.

“This will be my first winter doing it, so that will be interesting,” Hill said by email. “And, once I grow the collection, maybe I can expand to Kilt Thursdays!”

Hill owned two kilts as of mid-September.

His weekly ensemble doesn't just feature a kilt, which is traditionally worn by Scottish men. His outfit also includes kilt stockings and a leather pouch called a sporran.

“I would like to include a Sgian Dubh (ceremonial knife) tucked into my stockings,” Hill said, “but that would not be appropriate for school.”

Hill did his student teaching at a high school in Fort William, Scotland. A program at Indiana University offers students the opportunity to teach overseas after completing their Indiana student teaching placement. He chose Scotland because of ancestral roots, he said, noting he has connections to the Ross, Armstrong and MacGregor clans in areas of Stirling, Loch Katrine and Inverness.

The kilts remind Hill he needs to travel when possible. He believes those experiences are worth more than material possessions.

Although nobody else had participated in Kilt Fridays as of mid-September, Hill said he hopes it exposes students to a different culture “and an example of someone being comfortable/confident outside of society's 'normal.'”

Events

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a Skilled Trades Career Exploration Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at The Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive. A Healthcare Career Exploration Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Both events are open to the public.

• The Whitko Career Academy banquet is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the school, 710 N. Indiana 5, southwest of Larwill. The banquet will include tours, a silent auction and inductions to the Whitko Wall of Fame. Dinner is set for 7 p.m. with the program beginning at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $75, and sponsorships are available. Order tickets at www.wcabanquet.com. Call 260-327-3603 for information.

• Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, in partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools, will sponsor the sixth annual STEM Conference from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Camp McMillen in rural Huntertown. Girls from all schools are welcome to attend; non-Girl Scouts will receive a one-year membership as part of their registration. Cost is $5 for the event, and optional career-focused breakout sessions also are $5. Register by Thursday at www.gsnim.org.

Grace

• Grace College named Ken McEwan director of its online Master of Business Administration program. He has worked at Grace nine years following a 32-year finance career with a global aerospace corporation.

IUFW

• IU Fort Wayne students were able to take prerequisite courses last fall for the Bachelor of Science in medical imaging with a focus on the primary pathway of sonography. The program welcomed its first cohort of students this semester. Administered through the IU School of Medicine, the program is one of the only Bachelor of Science programs offering a focus in sonography. Sonographers, also known as ultrasound technologists, use sound waves to produce images of the human body to assist in medical diagnosis.

PFW

• Bethany Clapper has joined the Office of Development and Alumni Relations at Purdue University Fort Wayne as director of development for the College of Engineering, Technology, and Computer Science and the Doermer School of Business. She was most recently the director of sales for Cedarhurst of Fort Wayne, as well as the director of sales and marketing for Georgetowne Place Retirement Community.

Recognition

• Randy Polston, Warsaw Community Schools board vice president, received the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

• The Manchester University custodial staff has been named as this year's recipient of the Christopher W. Garber Staff Member of the Year Award for their extraordinary service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This award honored custodial staff at both the Fort Wayne and North Manchester campuses, although most of them work in North Manchester.

Science Central

• Science Central is introducing an on-site program, Science Matters, for home-schooled students and students learning remotely this school year. Science Matters is for ages 6 to 13 and will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of every month. The inaugural session is Oct. 12. Astronomy will be the topic, with ages 6 to 9 learning about the solar system and ages 10 to 13 learning about moon phases. Go to www.sciencecentral.org to sign up. Registration closes at 10 a.m. the week before a session.

Trine

• Trine University has introduced a game design and esports minor within its computer science and information technology department. Totaling 18 hours, the new minor includes courses in esports administration, the history of gaming, programming and game design and development. The minor will prepare students to create video games or coach an esports team.

USF

• The University of Saint Francis is accepting applications for its Pay It Forward scholarships for students entering college in the 2022-23 school year. One full-tuition scholarship and two half-tuition scholarships will be awarded. Applicants must submit an essay explaining how they “pay it forward” with service to others. Deadline to apply is Nov. 1. Go to go.sf.edu/scholarships for information, including the application link. Last year's full-tuition winner was Alexis Treesh from Prairie Heights High School in LaGrange.

• Angie Harrell was appointed associate vice president for health care relations at USF. She adds the position to her work as dean of the College of Health Sciences. In her new role, Harrell will be the university's point person for conversations with health care systems and providers throughout northeast Indiana.

