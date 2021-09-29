State's top election official schools students

With more than 100 of her Snider High School peers watching her, Jaiden Eastom on Tuesday typed her name and address into an online voter registration form while the state's top elections official looked on.

“It's that easy, so please share that with your peers,” Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said. “We would love to have you as a registered voter.”

Sullivan visited the high school for about a half-hour as part of National Voter Registration Day. She and her team talked to sophomores, juniors and seniors about the elections process and what to expect when casting a ballot.

At lunch, officials also were available to help eligible students register to vote. Seventeen-year-olds may register and vote in the spring primary if they turn 18 on or before the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

“I think voting becomes a habit in our life,” Sullivan said. “And if we don't start young, sometimes we don't create the habit.”

Sullivan described her previous work at Toyota to illustrate why voting is important. Product quality suffers if a vehicle lacks a necessary part, such as a chassis or engine. Government works the same way, she said.

“If part of the process is missing, it truly doesn't work the way in which it was intended, and it can't serve the entire state as strong as it should,” Sullivan said. “The biggest part of the process is your Hoosier voice.”

Sullivan encouraged students not only to research candidates but the positions they seek.

“You're truly going into the ballot box to hire the next person that does that job,” she said, noting people often don't vote if they don't understand the offices up for election.

Sullivan directed students to www.indianavoters.com to register. The site also allows Hoosiers to check their voting status, update their information and find their polling site.

Sullivan said she has three children ages 15, 20 and 24, and her family has a party when each votes for the first time.

“I hope you will celebrate that as well,” she said.

