Ivy Tech adds up its worth

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne doesn't need to guess how it affects the 11 northeast Indiana counties it serves.

An in-depth study released Thursday found Ivy Tech Fort Wayne added more than $332 million in income to its service region. That is equivalent to supporting 4,937 regional jobs.

Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson said officials have long known the college provides value beyond an education for students.

“We deliver an economic boost to the region through our graduates, faculty, staff and students,” Barnett-Johnson said in a statement. “This economic impact report confirms the benefits our college brings, both to our students' lives and the growth of northeast Indiana.”

Based on fiscal year 2018-19, the study outlines the return on investment for Ivy Tech's major stakeholder groups – students, taxpayers and the communities it serves.

Emsi, a labor market analytics firm, provided analysis for 18 Ivy Tech campuses in addition to a 99-page main report, which found the entire community college system produces a $3.9 billion cumulative annual impact throughout Indiana. That is equivalent to supporting 56,697 jobs.

Of the $332 million generated by the Fort Wayne campus, almost $286 million was linked to alumni, the report said. It noted thousands of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne graduates work in northeast Indiana.

“As a result of their Ivy Tech Fort Wayne educations, the students receive higher earnings and increase the productivity of the businesses that employ them,” the report says.

With 767 full- and part-time employees, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne's total payroll in 2018-19 was $31.5 million, the report said, and much of that was spent locally on groceries, housing, dining out and other household expenses.

The study also considered spending among retained students – those who would have left northeast Indiana if not for the existence of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. These students added $5.2 million to the local economy while attending the college by spending money on items such as groceries, accommodations and transportation, the report found.

In the year studied, the report said, the Fort Wayne campus served 10,356 credit and 672 non-credit students who together invested $53 million in out-of-pocket expenses and in time and money to pursue their educations.

That investment is expected to pay off. For example, the study said, the average Ivy Tech Fort Wayne associate degree graduate from 2018-19 will see annual earnings that are $9,600 higher than someone working in Indiana with only a high school diploma.

“In today's job market, a post-secondary credential is more important than ever,” Sue Ellspermann, college president, said in a statement. “Ivy Tech offers a cost-effective way of acquiring knowledge and skills that lead to new careers and improved earnings.”

Researchers also calculated the benefit to taxpayers. They will receive a cumulative value of $1.80 over the course of students' working lives for every taxpayer dollar spent on Ivy Tech Fort Wayne in 2018-19, the study said.

Statewide, the report said, the cumulative value is even higher – $1.90.

