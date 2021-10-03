Signs raise local IU's visibility

Ann Obergfell has a message for people relying on GPS to get to Indiana University Fort Wayne only to see signs for that other school, the one whose colors are black and gold.

The navigation device isn't faulty. IU Fort Wayne simply doesn't have the visual footprint on campus like Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“Visitors to campus, families of students, community members often ask about the lack of signage,” Obergfell, IU Fort Wayne associate vice chancellor, said by email.

People seeking IU Fort Wayne include patients of the university's dental clinic, which serves the community and is housed in Neff Hall.

“Patients need to be able to locate the facility,” Obergfell said.

This year brought a bright spot. Two green road signs for IU Fort Wayne are posted along Coliseum Boulevard.

The university is grateful for that addition by the Indiana Department of Transportation, Obergfell said.

“It was a significant step, but we believe additional and larger signage in other locations would be beneficial,” she said. “The lack of signage can add to the confusion in the community and creates a need to continue to emphasize IU Fort Wayne's presence in this local higher education space.”

It's not like IU Fort Wayne is new. IPFW's split into Purdue Fort Wayne and IU Fort Wayne took effect July 1, 2018.

A campus branding agreement as part of the universities' separation contributes to Purdue Fort Wayne's visual dominance on campus, said Geoff Thomas, Purdue Fort Wayne spokesman. He said other reasons include the scope of programs each university offers.

A virtual campus tour on IU Fort Wayne's website highlights the continued relationship between the universities.

“At IU Fort Wayne, we share a beautiful 683-acre campus with Purdue Fort Wayne,” a guide in the video says.

A challenge, Obergfell said, is the universities' common street address. Until recently, drivers near campus didn't have road signs confirming they were heading in the right direction.

That's because IU Fort Wayne didn't initially meet the criteria for green signage on non-interstate roads such as Coliseum Boulevard, also known as Indiana 930, INDOT spokesman Hunter Petroviak said by email. The university needed a minimum semester enrollment of 700 students.

IU Fort Wayne has increased enrollment every year since the 2018 realignment, Obergfell said, noting it now has 1,065 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. PFW has more than 8,000 students.

INDOT installed two signs for IU Fort Wayne in March, Petroviak said. They are along Coliseum Boulevard just west and just east of Anthony Boulevard.

There was no fee for the signs because IU Fort Wayne is a public university, he said, and no formal application was required.

“They worked directly with our district traffic engineer on the request,” Petroviak said. “Once a determination is made to install a sign, it typically requires a couple months' time to fabricate and have the sign installed.”

The university still falls short of the criteria for interstate signage – a minimum semester enrollment of 2,500 students, Petroviak said.

“IU Fort Wayne intends to keep growing enrollment,” Obergfell said.

As for more visibility on campus, Obergfell said that goes back to the university's relationship with Purdue Fort Wayne.

“We continue to work with Purdue Fort Wayne regarding signage to assist with wayfinding on the campus,” she said.

Thomas said navigating any college campus can be challenging at first.

“What we at Purdue Fort Wayne try to do with directional signage, printable maps available online, and assistance provided verbally is to offer guidance that focuses on the actual building names vs. department names or other nonessential descriptors,” he said by email. “Helping folks effectively navigate the campus is a point of emphasis for Purdue Fort Wayne and IU Fort Wayne.”

