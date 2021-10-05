Shortages in FWCS force look at virtual

Staffing shortages are stressing Fort Wayne Community Schools to the point that district leaders are brainstorming remote-learning scenarios, Superintendent Mark Daniel said Tuesday.

The almost 30,000-student district is stretched thin across all departments, including food service and transportation, which is 72 bus drivers short, Daniel said. Further, he said, FWCS faces “major shortages” with substitute teachers.

He warned the audience watching his Facebook Live update that changes are likely looming.

“There will come a time when we cannot physically accommodate every student every day because we don’t have personnel,” Daniel said. “We’ve been stretching and stretching, and I think now we’re to chewing gum on trying to fix things.”

A rolling blackout could be a possible solution, Daniel said. That would involve having certain schools switch to remote learning on certain predetermined days to free up personnel, such as bus drivers and custodians, for other parts of the district.

He assured parents such a change wouldn’t happen overnight.

“I know it is a hardship for families,” Daniel said. “We won’t do this without significant lead time for … parents to arrange, if we do this, to arrange for child care.”

asloboda@jg.net