Manchester honors 1st Black students

Manchester University's first Black students – a pair of siblings who initially got a chilly reception on campus – will now have a campus building named in their honor.

A formal dedication for the Martha Cunningham and Joseph Cunningham Academic Center is planned for spring semester following a unanimous Board of Trustees vote approving the name change last month, according to a news release.

“I can think of no better way for Manchester to honor the Cunninghams than to name a hall of learning for them,” Dave McFadden, university president, said in a statement.

The 1903 graduates grew up near Kokomo and arrived at Manchester in an era of intense racial violence, the release said.

Unwelcome by other students, the Cunninghams initially prepared and ate their meals off campus, the release said, but that changed in their second year. Classmate and future Manchester president Otho Winger organized a student support group in solidarity with the siblings. The group's activities included eating together in the dining hall, the release said.

As a student, Joseph Cunningham received financial support from his father, the release said, and he was involved with the Lincoln Society literary group, the men's basketball team and the baseball team.

After graduation, he moved to Chicago and became a physician, the release said.

His sister didn't get the same support from their father, the release said, noting their father believed a woman's role was to wash, cook and have children. Martha “Mattie” Cunningham Dolby instead paid for her schooling by working in the college kitchen, the release said.

Her graduation was an impressive achievement considering there were only 252 Black female college graduates nationwide at the time, the release said.

She worked to improve the lives of impoverished Black families in the segregated South, the release said. It noted she also worked to establish Church of the Brethren congregations in the South and Midwest and became the first woman installed as a Brethren minister in 1911.

“More than 100 years later, the Cunninghams leave a legacy of tenacity, courage, and achievement in the face of adversity,” McFadden said. “Their story reflects the challenges of their time and Manchester's own journey through that time. Their story is our story – where we have been and the work that remains. Shining a light on the Cunninghams can help inspire all of us to discover our best selves.”

Financial aid

• The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is open for the 2022-23 school year. Filing the FAFSA by April 15 is imperative for securing money for college and accessing some of the $390 million in state financial aid and billions of dollars in federal aid available for learners, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Go to FAFSA.gov for information.

• The deadline to apply for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship is Jan. 31. It provides up to $7,500 per year of college – up to $30,000 total – for top performing Hoosier students who commit to teaching in Indiana for five years after earning their degrees. Go to www.in.gov/che for information.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne's surgical technology program is now accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting. This accreditation is vital, because Ivy Tech students can now take a certification exam proving they meet the qualifications to work as surgical technologists. Under state law, students are required to pass this exam to practice as surgical technologists. The Ivy Tech Fort Wayne program started in fall 2020, and the first cohort will graduate in 2022 with fully accredited degrees.

Saint Francis

• The Department of Justice's Office of Violence Against Women awarded a $300,000 grant to the University of Saint Francis to initiate a new program to address domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. With the grant, the university will create Cougars H.O.P.E., which stands for healing, outreach, prevention and education. Its overarching goal is to provide prevention/education, bystander intervention training and trauma-informed, comprehensive victim services for the campus community. The grant will be awarded over three years. Contact Robert Pastoor, chief of staff and vice president for student affairs, at 260-399-7700, ext. 6745, or rpastoor@sf.edu for information.

Trine

• For the 10th consecutive year, 100% of graduates from Trine University's Franks School of Education who were seeking employment as teachers are working in classrooms this fall. Nine of the 26 graduates are teaching in grades K-6, with the remainder in early childhood education, grades 7-12, or areas of special intervention or remediation. Districts that hired Trine graduates include Fremont Community Schools, Wabash Community Schools, MSD Steuben, East Noble, Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools. Of the graduates who have reported over the past 10 years, more than 75% have obtained teaching positions in Indiana.

• Trine has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission to offer a Master of Education in early childhood Montessori education. The program is an extension of the early childhood training program in Montessori education already offered through the university's Center for Montessori Education. Students who complete the Montessori training coursework can earn the master's degree by finishing an additional course through TrineOnline. The program will be offered through Trine's Franks School of Education and will be the school's first graduate degree offering. Go to trine.edu/montessori for information.

