Cedar Canyon teacher mixes gym, Halloween

It didn't take long for a Cedar Canyon Elementary School student to put the physical education teacher on the spot about her Halloween lesson plans.

Kristy Cobbs got asked on the first day of school whether the Halloween-themed miniature golf course she introduced last year would return.

“Obviously, I couldn't tell the kids no,” Cobbs said, standing Monday on a gym floor covered with decorative jack-o'-lanterns, foam pool noodles and orange traffic cones dressed as witches.

Black lights positioned throughout the darkened gym added to the fun at the Northwest Allen County school, making white and neon-colored items glow.

Cobbs, who is in her 21st year of teaching, credited a physical education social media group for the idea.

She needed activities last fall that encouraged social distancing, she said.

Aided by a diagram she made last year, Cobbs spent about five hours on a Saturday setting up the 13-hole course, which stays mostly in place with floor tape but requires constant adjustment as golf balls and children knock items out of place.

The key is arranging the course so the golf balls – which travel fast on the gym floor – don't roll from one hole to another, Cobbs said. She used objects including the pool noodles and gym mats to keep the balls from going astray.

Within minutes of a first grade class taking the course Monday, a monster obstacle on one hole toppled over, prompting observer Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County sheriff's department to right it.

“How do you know where the hole is?” Griffith, a school resource officer supervisor, asked a girl putting. “It's hard to see with this one.”

He later accepted Cobbs' invitation to join in.

“OK, are you ready to try your luck?” she asked.

The students bounced from hole to hole in pairs, not keeping written score, while Cobbs darted from hole to hole, righting out-of-place obstacles and barriers and helping students with their putting form.

Cobbs outfitted the course with Halloween-related items she found at Goodwill, she said, adding she tried not to buy anything too scary. Even so, she assured at least one student Monday about costume masks on display.

“They're ugly,” Cobbs said, “but they won't hurt you, I promise.”

Cobbs plans to share the equipment with teachers at Perry Hill and Oak View elementary schools after she tears down the course this week, but her Oak View colleague won't have a need for anything Halloween. That school is expected to adopt a winter theme.

asloboda@jg.net