Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who supported a grieving student has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Karyn Brumbaugh

School: Northrop High School

Subject teaching: Housing and interior design, and education professions (cadet teaching)

Education: PFW and Grace College

Years teaching: Eight

City born: Winona Lake

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: My dog, Pete, and my one-eyed cat, Polly. Also, Linda, Dave, Bryan, Alyssa, Ethyn, Matt, and my two favorite tiny humans, Gibson and Evie.

Book you'd recommend: “Yes Please” by Amy Poehler

Favorite teachers: There are so many to choose from! Dana McAfee, Scott Avery, Dan Kuhn, David Howett, Brenda Arnold, Kay Kline, Pam Shipley, Peg Burgher, Stacey Smith, Mark Ridgeway, Jeff Cassaza, Craig Humphrey, Kia Miller, Carol Freck, Jackie Mangas, my fellow teachers at Lincoln Elementary in Warsaw who saw my heart and passion for students and encouraged me to become a teacher, my Bruin Crew (past and present) who constantly amaze me with their ability to teach and connect with students, my ed professions students, and my most favorite teachers of all time Bryan, Alyssa, Ethyn, and Linda.

Favorite teaching memory: I'm not sure I can narrow that down, even in the last week. Every day my students and co-workers do something that makes me laugh, cheer and continue to fall in love with teaching. It's no surprise to anyone that the last 18 months of life have been tough to navigate, and teaching has been no different. It's been incredible to watch my students and the amazing team of teachers I work with rise to those challenges and face them head-on in this current arena.

Hobbies: Traveling, hiking, photography, music, seeing live performances (remember those?), spending time with my friends, game nights, antiquing and crafting.

Interesting fact about yourself: I come from a family of teachers. Five of the seven adults in my family are educators, and we teach from kindergarten through seniors in high school.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Remember the five be's of success. Be Kind, Be Curious, Be All In, Be Respectful, Be Responsible. Write down your goals, name them, and then chase after them relentlessly. And finally, I've got your back; once a Ms. B kid, always a Ms. B kid.

Recommended by: Ryan Graves

Reason for recommendation: “Mrs. B is the absolute best teacher hands down. She is always there for you when you need her most. She can tell by looking at a student if they are having a rough day, and she's always able to put a smile on their face. She has helped me so much over the past few years at Northrop. It's going to be so sad when I graduate this year. As soon as she knew my best friend had passed away, she was there with her ... support right away.”

Events

• Friends of the Lincoln Collection is sponsoring a free professional development opportunity for teachers titled, “Teaching about Lincoln and His Times: A Conversation,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Allen County Public Library. Elementary, middle and high school educators are welcome. Preregister at tinyurl.com/r96evdb. Those who preregister are eligible to win a Lincoln prize package. Contact Sara Gabbard at sgabbard@acpl.lib.in.us or 260-421-1205 for information.

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites area high school students to Go Ivy Day from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive. Activities include a free lunch and allow participants to explore degree and certificate programs; meet with faculty; tour campus; meet current and other prospective Ivy Tech Fort Wayne students; and learn about scholarships and financial aid. Go to IvyTech.edu/goivyday for information. Masks are required on all Ivy Tech campuses.

FWCS

• Holland Elementary third graders wanted to help others in the community, so when their teacher, Steve Davis, suggested they organized a schoolwide sock drive, they got to work. Their original goal was to collect at least 500 pairs of socks, but their Socktober event exceeded expectations with almost 1,500 pairs donated. The socks benefited Shepherd's House, The Blessed Portion Ministries, Charis House and the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

Manchester

• Teri Beam, chair of the pharmaceutical sciences department at Manchester University, has been promoted to associate dean of graduate and life sciences, a new position. She will continue to serve as department chair, although some responsibilities will be transferred to others.

• Members of the Henney Department of Education faculty have been accepted to present at the annual conference of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. It is the discipline's national organization. Stacy Stetzel, Heather Schilling and Mistie Potts will present about the rubric validation process they have conducted over the past two years. The conference is set for March 4 to 6 in New Orleans.

Saint Francis

• University of Saint Francis Creative Arts will host a trip to Europe with excursions to Paris, Barcelona and Madrid from May 10 to 21. Community members are welcome. Trip highlights include the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay, Centre Pompidou, Palace of Versailles, and Sainte-Chapelle in Paris; Sagrada Familia, Salvador Dali Museum, Park Güell and the Gothic Quarter in Barcelona; and Museo del Prado and Reina Sofia in Madrid. Contact Molly McGowan at 260-399-8064 or mmcgowan@sf.edu for information.

Trine

• A new agreement between Trine University and Blue Jacket gives Blue Jacket clients and employees a chance to begin their path toward a Trine degree, giving them greater opportunities in the job market. Based in Fort Wayne, Blue Jacket helps people facing barriers to employment find work through its two-week Career Academy. Trine will evaluate courses taken by graduates of Blue Jacket's program and provide a certificate of completion. That certificate entitles students to up to 90 credit hours toward a bachelor's degree program through TrineOnline. This means fewer classes and less cost to complete a degree. Trine also will provide Blue Jacket employees and clients support in obtaining access to available educational grants and scholarships, reducing some tuition expenses altogether. Blue Jacket will receive added support to ensure clients taking university coursework are using all available academic and financial aid services.

