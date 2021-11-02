Central Lutheran principal dies, 43

A private school in New Haven is expected to welcome comfort dogs today and will be closed Thursday and Friday as students and staff mourn the death of their principal.

John Weber died Saturday at Lutheran Hospital after a battle with COVID-19, his obituary said. He was 43.

Central Lutheran School has asked students to wear red Wednesday as a symbol of their love, support and remembrance of Weber and his family.

Weber served the 300-student school since 2014, Central Lutheran shared on Facebook, and his absence will be felt daily.

“Mr. Weber's faith & hope was obvious to anyone that he met,” the school said. “He cared deeply for each student, teacher, family, and staff member at Central and, even as his own health was failing, he did not fail in sharing with us that we were loved by both him and by Jesus.”

His obituary said he loved his job.

“His goal was to build Central into an amazing school with a great new gym and area for the students to be able to gather,” the obituary said.

Weber wrote on his personal Facebook page Sept. 7 that he contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Underlying factors, including lung issues, put him at a disadvantage, he added.

The school's Facebook page indicated Weber battled cancer last year.

There have been 56,234 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, representing 1.7% of fully vaccinated individuals, according to Indiana's vaccination dashboard Monday. There have only been 581 breakthrough deaths – 0.017% of fully vaccinated individuals – and the average age of breakthrough deaths is 78.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases Monday and two new deaths, bringing the totals to 1,022,609 known diagnoses and 16,184 deaths.

Allen County health officials announced 114 new cases for a total of 59,541. Deaths remained at 807.

Central Lutheran recommends the use of masks, a COVID-19 mitigation measure, according to the Sept. 17 update of its COVID-19 plan.

Visitation for Weber is set for 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in New Haven.

