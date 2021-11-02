FWCS offering weekly school tours

Families curious about their options within Fort Wayne Community Schools can learn more during weekly tours before the school choice lottery application deadline, the district announced Tuesday.

Tours will be offered Tuesdays through Dec. 14. Hours are 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. for most elementary schools; 8 to 10 a.m. for middle schools; and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for high schools, the district said.

The exceptions are Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Center and Towles Intermediate School. They will offer tours from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

People unable to attend during the established hours can call their school of interest to arrange an alternative time, FWCS said.

The district assigns students to schools based on where they live, a news release said, but families can also request a different school for their children by completing a lottery application via the myFWCS portal at myfwcs.fortwayneschools.org. The deadline is Jan. 10.

A lottery will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 to determine admittance if the number of applicants exceeds spaces available at any of the schools, the district said.

The district has seven magnet schools and a program of study at each high school.

