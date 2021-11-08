NACS to go mask optional after winter break

With vaccines now available to children as young as 5, Northwest Allen County Schools won't mandate masks when students return to class after winter break unless required by local, state or federal order, the board decided Monday.

Fort Wayne Community Schools is the only other Allen County district with a mask mandate.

When asked whether FWCS is considering a change like NACS', spokeswoman Krista Stockman said the district is monitoring local COVID-19 spread and case counts.

"No new decisions have been made," she said.

Kent Somers, the NACS board president, cast the only opposing vote to the resolution about masks on school property. He explained he did so "to be consistent with past behavior."

He and board member Steve Bartkus have been pushing for a mask-optional policy, but their three colleagues twice supported mandates this fall to lessen the number of absences due to COVID-related illness and quarantine.

The mask mandate has been in effect since Sept. 1 and expires at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18.

In the 18 school days before Labor Day, 1,290 students were absent from onsite instruction because of COVID-related illness compared to 240 absences after Labor Day through all of October, according to the district's website.

Superintendent Chris Himsel said the recent expansion of vaccination eligibility means elementary school students can become fully vaccinated by winter break.

Fully vaccinated is defined as two weeks past an individual's second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I know we have lots of parents who have been waiting for that," Himsel said. "We know that not all parents are going to choose that."

NACS plans to end full-time remote learning opportunities for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students at the end of the first semester except in individual cases, the resolution states.

