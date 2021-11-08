Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who makes his students feel special and loved has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. His profile follows.

Scott Mills

School: Mabel K. Holland Elementary School

Subject teaching: Applied skills for severe disability

Education: Bachelor of Science in education (Indiana University); Master of Divinity (Grace Theological Seminary); Doctorate of Ministry (Trinity International University).

Years teaching: Ninth year

City born: The old Lutheran Hospital on Fairfield Avenue in Fort Wayne, which has since been torn down and made into a park.

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband to Deb Mills; father to Cora Layne Rowe and father-in-law to Brian Rowe; and Willow the Cat, whom the wife and daughter consider family.

Book you'd recommend: “The Giving Tree”; “The Velveteen Rabbit”; “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Favorite teacher: My fifth grade teacher, Sister Mary, at St. John the Baptist on Fairfield Avenue. She was a fun, but no-nonsense teacher, and she pulled me out into the hallway because I was in trouble again, or so I thought, and she said I had wonderful possibilities if I would apply myself. I never forgot her surprise encouragement, and when I visited the school years later, I walked to the very hallway spot where she had that talk with me. We never know when a word of encouragement will sink in deep. I worked hard for her because she believed in me.

Favorite teaching memory: We had a child come to school in a wheelchair as a kindergarten student, and I watched him leave Holland as a fifth grader walking out the door on his own. I work with amazing teachers and staff.

Favorite song: We have a dinosaur theme in our classroom this year, so my favorite song at the moment: “Move Like a Dinosaur.”

Hobbies: I started a tomato farm (some would call it a garden) in the backyard flowerbed from the seeds we grew in our classroom.

Interesting fact about yourself: I am a member of the 1972 Fort Wayne National Bank Foster Park Little League champions, so I will sign and autograph baseballs for gifts to family and friends.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? A student from Holland wrote for our school marquee earlier this year the following: “Try again and again.” Great advice for all of us.

Recommended by: Alisha Meyer

Reason for recommendation: “He was absolutely amazing with my son. They were buddies and had a special bond. My son absolutely loved going to school every day because of him. If we could have him as a teacher all the way up to 12th grade, I'm sure my son would excel more than with any other teacher he's been with. Seriously this man needs to have best teacher ever award! He always listened to my concerns and fixed it immediately. He followed my son's IEP (individualized education program) and made sure when he went into sixth grade to a different school he put as much in his IEP and report as he possibly could to help the new teacher. My son got an award almost every week. He really does know how to make these kiddos feel special and loved.”

asloboda@jg.net

Competition

• Teams from Canterbury Middle School, Carroll Middle School, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School, Woodside Middle School and Homestead High School are participating in the 2021 We the People contest, the Indiana Bar Foundation announced last month. The curriculum-based national program promotes civic education and responsibility. The regional competition began in a virtual format Nov. 2. The top five teams from each of four regions will advance to the state championships in December.

Event

• Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus will host an apprenticeship fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive. Attendees may learn about apprenticeships, watch demonstrations on skilled trades and meet industry representatives. Contact fw-apprenticeship@ivytech.edu or 260-480-4241 with questions. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/apprenticeshipday.

Manchester

• Teresa DeLellis, associate professor of pharmacy practice at Manchester University, has been appointed chair of the Geriatric Special Interest Group Webinar Committee of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

NACS

• The Indiana Society for Health and Physical Educators named Kristy Cobbs the 2021 elementary physical education Teacher of the Year. Cobbs teaches at Cedar Canyon in Northwest Allen County Schools.

• Perry Hill Elementary School fifth grader Isabella Frick won NACS' coloring contest for National School Bus Safety Week, which was in October. She received school and art supplies along with a hand-painted beverage container.

Scholarship

• Questa Education Foundation and the MadeByMe Coalition of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. are partnering to provide scholarship support for Allen County residents seeking postsecondary training and education in manufacturing and the skilled trades. At least three students will be selected to receive a scholarship of up to $1,000. Scholarship funding is provided by the North Indiana Chapter of the International Facility Management Association. Recipients may be pursuing an apprenticeship, certification, degree, or other credential preparing them to work in manufacturing or the skilled trades. Funding is not limited to tuition and fees; it could be used for other educational expenses such as transportation costs, books, or equipment fees. Questa will begin accepting applications in February. Go to www.questafoundation.org/scholarships for information.

Trine

• Thomas Morrill, assistant professor in Trine University's mathematics and physics department, co-authored a paper about combinatorics, the mathematical discipline of abstract counting. It was published in the September 2021 edition of the journal Research in Number Theory.

• Trine is now offering six specialties within its Master of Business Administration program – accounting, analytics, finance, management, human resource management and marketing. Go to trine.edu/mba for information.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.