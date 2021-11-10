NACS to spend 5% more on teacher salaries

Northwest Allen County Schools will commit almost 5% more toward teacher salaries this academic year and 5.6% more next year under a proposed contract set for ratification Friday.

The boost in individual paychecks will vary as the district divvies up $1.25 million among eligible teachers this year and $1.5 million in 2022-23.

“Because of the way we distribute that, that doesn't mean everyone's getting a 4.9% increase,” Superintendent Chris Himsel told the board Monday while reviewing proposed terms for this year. “That's just the total amount going into salaries.”

Public comment on the tentative agreement between NACS and the Northwest Allen County Educators Association will be accepted at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Perry Hill Elementary School, 13121 Coldwater Road. Attendees should enter through Door 1.

Speakers must sign up between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m., and they will be escorted to the board room from the library when it is their turn to speak, district spokeswoman Lizette Downey said.

“We think it's a contract that is fair to our teachers in terms of increasing their salaries as intended by the state legislature but also lives within our means,” Himsel said.

The bulk of the $1.25 million used to increase pay this year – $850,000 – will reward performance with a $1,580 addition to the base salary and a $324 stipend. This will affect about 450 effective and highly effective educators.

Next year, $975,000 is earmarked for performance, but Himsel said the district won't know individual allocations until July or August.

Teachers can further boost their pay with professional learning, longevity, advanced degrees and National Board Certification.

While the number of those recipients varies, all teachers eligible for increases this year will get the attendance incentive. That will be paid as a $126 stipend. With the pandemic, Himsel said, the district didn't want to penalize teachers for illness or quarantines.

The proposed starting base salaries are $42,700 in the first year and $44,500 in second year, up from $41,500 in 2020-21.

The proposed maximum base salaries for teachers with a bachelor's degree are $68,320 and $71,200, up from $66,400 last academic year. Salaries will be capped at $72,590 and $75,650 for those with master's degrees, up from $70,550.

A comparable pay increase is planned for classified staffers, Himsel said, and administrators will get a raise beginning in July.

