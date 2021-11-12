Bid made to reject NACS lawsuit

An Allen Superior Court judge will consider motions to dismiss the lawsuit six Northwest Allen County Schools parents filed in objection to the district's mask mandate.

District and county health officials requested the dismissal in separate motions late Monday afternoon, hours before the school board decided not to mandate masks after winter break.

The county defendants – the Allen County Department of Health and Dr. Matthew Sutter, health commissioner – said the parents complained about reasonable policies NACS enacted to combat the coronavirus, which had infected more than 1 million Hoosiers and had killed more than 16,300.

“Against this somber backdrop,” the county's filing said, “the plaintiffs complain about the actions of the Northwest Allen County Schools, a public school corporation, to combat the onslaught of this ominous disease, and alleged that the policies and actions of NACS to protect their children and the other students of NACS have interfered with their constitutional rights.”

The district asserted in court documents that only six of the 10 claims in the parents' complaint are directed at school officials, “and each of them fail as a matter of law.”

A 21-page supporting document details NACS' reasons for dismissal. It specifically addressed claims about constitutional rights, masks, quarantines, vaccination status and contact tracing.

“All of the plaintiffs seek broad declarations that longstanding statewide COVID policies are unconstitutional and that the school defendants' implementation of the policies violate constitutional and statutory law,” the NACS filing said.

The school defendants are NACS; Superintendent Chris Himsel; Tanya Pickett, an assistant principal; the board of trustees; and board members Elizabeth Hathaway, Kristi Schlatter and Ronald Felger.

The county defendants argued in their filing that the allegations don't seek relief from the county; refer only to NACS policies; or can be dismissed because the defendants sit as subordinate divisions of the State Board of Health.

The motions to dismiss are set for a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Allen County Courthouse. The parents have until Dec. 10 to file a response.

Other defendants are Gov. Eric Holcomb; the Indiana Department of Health; and Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner.

They filed an answer to the parents' complaint Tuesday. The document said they aren't proper parties to the lawsuit; many claims aren't capable of being decided by legal principles; and the parents' rights, privileges and immunities secured under the constitution or U.S. laws haven't been “violated by any alleged action or inaction of state defendants.”

