Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who gladly helps students has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. His profile follows.

Jon Baker

School: South Side High School

Grades and subject teaching: Grades nine to 12; dual-credit world history, International Baccalaureate history, theory of knowledge, Holocaust

Education: Wayne High School (1987), Ball State University (1991), IPFW (1994)

Years teaching: 30

City born: Warsaw

Current hometown: Bluffton

Family: Wife, Tricia; daughter, Lindsay, and her husband, Trevor; son, Justin, and his wife, Chido; and two new grandsons – Conrad and Emory

Book you'd recommend: “Resistance (At All Costs)” by Kimberley Strassel, “No Ordinary Dog” by Will Chesney, “You Are Worth It: Building A Life Worth Fighting For” by Kyle Carpenter

Favorite teachers: John Reche and John Septer (Wayne High School)

Favorite teaching memory: Having three Medal of Honor recipients come in and speak to students.

Hobbies: Traveling, trying to hit many national parks, sitting on the patio, and walking with my wife and dog along the river.

Interesting fact about yourself: Both my parents worked in FWCS.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Set goals and have a plan. Be ready to adjust the plan, but always be goal-focused. Persevere. Believe in yourself and don't listen to negative people. Your life, your happiness.

Recommended by: Jeanelly Hernandez

Reason for recommendation: “I would like to nominate Mr. Baker because he was a very good teacher. Even during the last school year when things were hard for everyone, he did a great job of teaching us all despite COVID. He is very patient and supportive. Whenever I needed help with something he gladly helped me out. He cares about his students and his class is very fun.”

Contest

Entries for the National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest are due Feb. 26. They should be sent to Indiana State Police Museum, Attn: Sgt. Seth Tumey, 8660 E. 21st St., Indianapolis, IN 46219. There is no limit on the number of posters a school can submit, but only one poster per student is allowed. Students must be in fifth grade. For more information, go to https://ojjdp.ojp.gov.

Events

• Indiana Tech's Center for Criminal Justice will host a Criminal Justice and Pre-Law Career Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. This free event will be in the Seitz Conference Center, which is on the second floor of Andorfer Commons. Anyone interested in a career in criminal justice or attending law school is invited to come talk to representatives from federal, state and local law enforcement; correctional agencies; Department of Natural Resources; regional law schools; and armed forces.

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a business career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at its Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. It is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and dress professionally.

• Rick Gillman, a retired senior research professor and past associate provost at Valparaiso University, will discuss the complex mathematics behind everyday situations at 4 p.m. Thursday at Trine University's Best Hall 229. A reception will follow. The event is hosted by the Trine Math Club and is free and open to the public.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech has created a new academic leadership position, dean of online learning. Scott Liebhauser, associate vice president for academic affairs, has taken on the role intended to continue the expansion and refinement of the university's range of online programs. Indiana Tech also expanded its online curriculum development team and will be adding three new online professor of practice positions.

NACS

• The Carroll High School girls soccer team presented checks totaling $7,200 to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and Vera Bradley Foundation from a fundraising soccer game/silent auction held at the beginning of the season.

Recognition

• The Indiana Bar Foundation announced Homestead High School and Heritage Junior-Senior High School were northeast Indiana's first and second place winners, respectively, in the We the People competition. The state championships are Dec. 7 in Indianapolis with the champion advancing to the national finals.

• JoAnne Alvarez was named 2021 Amiga of the Year by Latinos Count. She is director of diversity, equity and belonging at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw.

• Bishop Dwenger and Carroll high schools were crowned state champions of their divisions at the 2021 Indiana Cheer Championship varsity state finals. Carroll competed in the Varsity Co-ed division while Bishop Dwenger competed in the Varsity B division. The event was hosted by the Indiana Association of School Principals.

Scholarships

• The Black Lutheran Alumni Scholarship Team, also known as BLAST, is establishing a college scholarship endowment for African American students attending Concordia Lutheran High School.

• In recognition of Veterans Day, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education reminded Hoosier veterans and their families of the student financial aid options available, including up to 100% of tuition and regularly assessed fees at Indiana public colleges and universities. For more information, go to www.in.gov/che.

Trine

• Trine University is launching its first online course enhanced with extended reality this fall through TrineOnline. Students in CSIT 1023 The History of Gaming will build content in CoSpaces, a 3D application, to share with classmates. Eventually, students will collaborate in larger environments where they can experience each other's work. The expansion into new areas is one of the results of a $1 million grant Trine received from Lilly Endowment Inc. in 2020. Trine hopes to add a bachelor's degree program in extended reality.

• Trine last month named Kent Stucky as its vice president for university advancement.

