Waits lengthy at FWCS bus stops

Fort Wayne Community Schools was already strapped for bus drivers Monday when a higher-than-usual number called in absent, leading to delays of an hour or more.

About 10 routes serving elementary, middle and high school students were particularly hard hit, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said, adding two-hour delays were possible.

“The buses that were that late didn't find many kids still waiting at their bus stops,” she said. “In those cases, they likely got a ride or just went home.”

Extreme delays are caused when drivers must finish their regular route before returning to bus stops on routes without a driver, Stockman said. There is a domino effect when middle school routes are late, causing elementary routes to be late, causing high school routes to be extremely late, she added.

Students' bus-related tardiness isn't counted against them, Stockman said.

“They do lose academic time, which is a concern,” she said, “but teachers should work with the students to make sure they don't fall behind.”

Transportation delays are common for FWCS, which has about 16,000 students eligible for transportation and is short about 70 to 75 bus drivers, Stockman said.

“We do have buses running late every day,” she said.

Many families use alternate ways to get their bus riders to school, such as by driving them, Stockman said, but FWCS understands that's not a solution for everyone.

Snider High School parent John McGauley began participating in a carpool in early October after his daughter's bus was repeatedly 30 minutes late, making her tardy to first period.

McGauley drives three students to school at least once a week. It's difficult to get upset about the situation when employers everywhere lack workers, he said.

“We just came out of a period when kids were stuck at home for weeks and months at a time and subject to unpredictable, periodic stay-at-home situations,” McGauley said. “The fact that we've got school at all right now is wonderful.”

Driver shortages also can affect dismissal, Stockman said, but that's a better scenario because students wait at school – a warm and supervised environment – instead of an outdoor bus stop.

Bus riders had a chilly wait Monday. Fort Wayne International Airport recorded temperatures that were just below freezing in the morning, and wind chills made it feel even colder.

Winter is a concern as FWCS struggles with bus driver shortages because the district doesn't want children to endure long, frigid waits at bus stops, Stockman said.

FWCS is addressing driver shortages with multiple strategies, including combining routes, using substitute drivers and assigning routes to qualified office transportation staff, Stockman said.

Superintendent Mark Daniel last month announced the district might implement rolling blackouts – a strategy involving scheduled remote learning days – to deal with district-wide staffing shortages.

Stockman said Monday the district has backed off from that idea because the issues are more isolated.

“We're looking at other remedies,” she said.

FWCS is open to training and paying staff members – including teachers – willing to drive bus routes, Stockman said. She noted a few employees have expressed interest.

For smaller routes, she said, FWCS is considering options involving 15-passenger buses, which don't require a commercial driver's license. However, she said, those vehicles have limited uses because they lack stop arms, which are required when picking up children along a street.

“There are no easy solutions for this,” Stockman said, “but we are trying to be as creative as possible.”

The problem isn't unique to FWCS. Southwest Allen County Schools has been forced to cancel routes due to driver shortages; affected families receive a text message and email.

Superintendent Park Ginder told families in an email this month that the pandemic exacerbated an ongoing challenge of finding people interested in becoming bus drivers.

“SACS continues to seek new bus drivers and explore other solutions to combat the thinning pool of drivers,” Ginder said.

Being a school bus driver isn't automatically a year-round job, Stockman said, acknowledging that could be a turnoff. But the weekday schedule, holidays off and full benefits at FWCS can make the job attractive – especially if drivers don't mind the human cargo, she said.

“If you are hauling consumer goods,” Stockman said, “they're typically a little bit quieter, but not as much fun.”

