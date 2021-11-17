29 applicants seeking seat on SACS board

The Southwest Allen County Schools board has options when deciding whom to appoint to its vacant seat.

The nonpartisan group received 29 qualified applicants for Tom Rhoades' unfinished term, the district announced hours after the noon deadline Tuesday. Candidates' names were not released.

A statement from SACS indicated the board is pleased with the interest.

It was an unusually high response compared to the selection other school boards have gotten for vacancies in recent years.

Fort Wayne Community Schools attracted five and 10 board hopefuls for two openings last year and about 20 for a post in 2017. Northwest Allen County Schools conducted interviews for four board candidates in 2017, and East Allen County Schools did so for only two people in 2019.

Rhoades, who was first elected to SACS' five-member board in 2014, resigned Nov. 5 because he moved outside the district. His successor must live in Aboite Township.

Board members are expected to review the applications during an executive session at 5:30 p.m. today. It is closed to the public.

If necessary, SACS said, the board may interview selected candidates beginning Nov. 30 in a public forum.

Nomination and approval are planned for Dec. 1.

The appointee will serve the remainder of Rhoades' term. That board seat and another will be up for election next fall.

