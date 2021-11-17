Pay set for EACS custodians, drivers

The people who clean and maintain East Allen County Schools will begin the new year with bigger paychecks, as will those who keep the buses running. That's because the school board Tuesday approved agreements with the EACS Custodian Association, the EACS Maintenance Association and the EACS Transportation Association.

The latter was a reopener to determine bus technicians' hourly wages for 2022, which weren't set in the existing two-year contract. Rates for the three employee classifications are $26.90, $28.40 and $29.50. The average increase is $1.93 an hour over 2021 rates.

The Transportation Association ratified the agreement Nov. 3.

Contracts for the custodians and maintenance workers are effective from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023.

On average, custodians will get $1.77 more per hour in the contract's first year and 86 cents more per hour in the second.

The average increase for maintenance workers – who address such areas as plumbing, heating, electrical and buildings and grounds – is $1.93 per hour in the first year and $1.30 per hour in the second.

Both agreements shortened the probationary period to 30 days from 60 days and were ratified by the unions in October.

Board members, who had little to say about the agreements, conducted business in front of about a dozen empty seats in the board room in New Haven. The proceedings were also broadcast online via Zoom.

A different setup was originally planned. The board – which would typically hold a few meetings at schools each academic year before the pandemic – originally planned to meet during the day at Southwick Elementary School in Fort Wayne.

The district announced in October that it was decided not to hold board meetings off-site in November or December.

Off-site meetings are planned in 2022: at Leo Junior-Senior High School on Jan. 18 and at New Haven Junior-Senior High School on Feb. 15. Both are scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

