School exceeds playground goal

Forest Park Elementary School's quest for a new, inclusive playground has not only cleared an upcoming deadline for a matching grant opportunity, but it has also raised enough money to enhance initial plans.

“Going beyond our goal will allow us to further enhance the playground design, adding such features as a crawling tunnel, sensory retreat space, drums to provide auditory stimulation, and/or expand the deck play area to allow children more space to explore,” the Fort Wayne Community school announced Tuesday on social media.

A crowdfunding page on www.patronicity.com indicated the total project budget was $113,000.

Forest Park said donations – including $30,000 from The Hagerman Group and $32,000 from the AWS Foundation – totaled $159,904.

The school previously celebrated another milestone. By Nov. 1, it had raised enough money to receive a $30,000 matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, beating a Nov. 23 deadline.

“We are so grateful for the support Forest Park has received in bringing the students' vision to reality,” the district said in a statement. “Playgrounds, particularly those that are accessible to all students, are expensive and beyond the financial reach of FWCS or the PTA alone. By coming together as a community around Forest Park, a great amenity is being added to the neighborhood.”

The fenced-in school playground in the Northside Neighborhood is always unlocked and open to anyone from 4 to 10 p.m., the crowdfunding page said.

“The Forest Park playground is rarely empty,” the website said. “On any given day, you may find neighborhood children and adults playing basketball or gaga ball, climbing the play equipment, training their new puppy, or even learning to ride a bike.”

The school looks forward to hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for neighbors when the project is completed in spring 2022, the crowdfunding site said.

It's not too late to contribute to the effort.

“We still invite anyone who wants to be a part of this exciting project to donate at patronicity.com/forestparkplayground,” Forest Park said on Facebook.

