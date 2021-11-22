Four still in contention for vacant SACS board seat

Only four people remain in contention for the vacant Southwest Allen County Schools board seat, the district said today.

Emery McClendon, Jeff Maines, Doug Copley and Vincent Bloomfield were among 29 qualified applicants for Tom Rhoades' unfinished term.

The board is expected to select its fifth member Dec. 1.

"Failure by the board to come to consensus concerning the naming of a candidate will result in the Circuit Court judge determining a replacement," district spokeswoman Stacey Fleming said by email.

It is unclear whether the finalists will be interviewed. Fleming said the board may choose to question selected applicants Nov. 30 in an advertised public meeting, if necessary.

The board met in closed, executive session last week to review the applications.

Candidates who didn't make the cut received rejection letters dated Friday. The correspondence thanked candidates for their application.

Whoever is chosen will serve the remainder of Rhoades' term. This seat and another trustee position will be up for election next fall.

Rhoades, who was first elected to the SACS board in 2014, resigned Nov. 5 because he moved outside the district. His successor must live in Aboite Township.

