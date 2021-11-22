Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Northwest Allen County Schools teacher who makes an impact on students through music has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. His profile follows.

Phil Frazier

School: Carroll High School

Grades and subjects teaching: 9-12 instrumental music, music theory, piano

Education: Bachelor of science in music education

Years teaching: 14

City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Wife, Gillian; two sons, Isaac and Harrison; dog, Homer; and cats, Marley and Murphy

Book you'd recommend: “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella

Favorite teacher: Barb Brewer

Favorite teaching memory: Experiencing the pure excitement and joy of our 2013 season seniors and their families when they were able to earn a spot for the first time in ISSMA state finals. Dads shaved their heads, elementary school kids sent cards and kids were incredibly happy. It was a very fun week to witness with our kids.

Hobbies: I love to watch baseball.

Interesting fact about yourself: I am also a graduate of Carroll High School. Oddly enough, I was voted most likely to become a CHS teacher by my senior class. They were surprisingly accurate in their predictions.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Planning for your future is certainly wise. However, don't be afraid to embrace some of the surprises your future you will bring you. How you handle them, and learn from them, will be what shapes you as an adult. Surround yourself with as many positive people as you can. Lastly, nothing will be more important than your family.

Recommended by: Chris Newmark, a parent who also nominated music teacher Doug Hassell.

Reason for recommendation: “They make such a great team. Two minutes is not nearly enough time to tell you how great they are and how many lives they have touched through their years of teaching. They are so much more than teachers and band directors; they are mentors. They are there to wipe tears, listen, advise, nurse the sick and injured, spot problems before they happen, and so much more. Their days often start at sunrise and end at 3 in the morning after a long day of competition. You can tell their impact on any given night but especially on Thursday evenings, which are parent preview nights. On these nights, you will often find Charger Pride alumni coming back to visit their old stomping grounds and see the band and especially Mr. Hassell and Mr. Frazier. They can't wait to come back and see everyone because it was that special and made that big of an impact on them.”

asloboda@jg.net

FWCS

• The Fort Wayne Community Schools board accepted a $10,000 donation to Weisser Park Elementary School from Subaru Loves Learning for the purchase of greenhouse materials and resources to encourage STEAM education. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Weisser Park transitioned from a fine arts magnet school to a STEAM magnet school in recent years.

Grant

• McKenzie Leffel, a Purdue University Fort Wayne student, was awarded a PEO Program for Continuing Education grant from the PEO Sisterhood. PEO stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization. The program provides need-based grants to women in the United States and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and their families. Leffel was sponsored by PEO Chapter EQ of Fort Wayne.

Manchester

• Manchester University seeks candidates for the Multicultural Excellence in Leadership Scholarship, designed to uplift exceptional and talented students who identify as a racial or ethnic minority. The full-ride scholarship is renewable annually for a total of four years. It covers tuition, fees, and on-campus room and meal plan expenses. Multicultural Student Leadership Awards of $2,000 a year will go to the next five top finalists. The awards are renewable for up to four years. The application deadline is Jan. 14. Visit www.manchester.edu and click “Cost & Aid” under “Admissions” for information.

• Greg Hetrick, assistant vice president for graduate admissions and community engagement at Manchester, is working with Vincennes University and two early-college high schools, East Allen University and North Side High School, to carry out a semester-long pharmacy club. These high schools have collaborated with Vincennes to offer an associate degree upon high school graduation. This 14-week opportunity includes weekly sessions that focus on the pharmacy profession. Some are virtual, but others include field trips to community pharmacies, hospitals and the Fort Wayne and North Manchester campuses.

Recognition

• Bellmont High School of North Adams Community Schools and South Side High School of Fort Wayne Community Schools were among 35 Indiana schools that received the Purple Star designation in 2021. The designation is valid for three years and awards schools' significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to the military.

• Fort Wayne native and Indiana University graduate student Justuss Boice was recently named IU Ventures' inaugural Venture Fellow. In this role, he will help create a new fellowship program at IU to expose graduate students to the world of venture finance and encourage them to become successful early-stage entrepreneurs and investors.

• A team from New Tech Academy at Wayne High School received honorable mention for best use of external data in the American Statistical Association's sixth annual Fall Data Challenge. Undergraduate and high school students applied their statistical skills to analyze real-world data related to food insecurity and make recommendations to combat the issue. The honored students were Sophia Shaw, Nathan Tin and SoeMoe Aung.

Trine

• Trine University has hired Michael Black as its new director of housing operations. Black brings more than a decade of experience in university housing at his alma mater, Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, and at the University of Michigan. He also served as dean of student services at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio, and, most recently, as lead academic adviser for the College of Arts and Sciences at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.