EACS proposes pay increase to superintendent

The East Allen County Schools board is ready to give Superintendent Marilyn Hissong a raise.

None of the members objected during a special meeting Tuesday to boost Hissong's salary to $174,000 effective from July 1, 2021.

This is an increase of $11,200 from the most recent salary the EACS website lists for her.

Annual $7,000 raises are proposed for the contract's next two years, bringing Hissong's salary to $181,000 beginning July 1, 2022, and to $188,000 beginning July 1, 2023.

Board member Ron Turpin said he compared superintendent salaries from similarly sized districts, noting a desire to offer pay that's neither on the low end nor high end.

“This puts us in a competitive range for the superintendent's role and is warranted for the size of the district, the tenure of the occupant and the work that person's doing,” Turpin said. “I'm very comfortable with this package with that in mind.”

Tim Hines, board vice president, said it can be difficult to get an apples-to-apples comparison with other districts but agreed with Turpin.

“In general,” Hines said, “what we are proposing here is very valid and can be justified very easy.”

Promoted from assistant superintendent in 2017, Hissong leads a 10,000-student district that encompasses urban, rural and suburban communities.

“This is the CEO of a $100 million entity with over 1,000 employees and 10,000 students,” Turpin said. “It's massive.”

Hissong's original three-year contract included a $140,000 base salary in the first year and the potential of a $3,000 raise to the base salary in subsequent years.

Along with a bigger paycheck, the board is increasing the annual performance bonus. Hissong can earn up to $10,000; her initial contract capped bonuses to $5,000.

Under the proposed terms, Hissong's annual transportation allowance will remain at $10,800, and her monthly cellphone stipend will stay at $55.

The board is expected to vote on the contract Dec. 7.

asloboda@jg.net