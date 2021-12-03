SACS considers raises for non-teaching personnel

Southwest Allen County Schools is awaiting the board's approval to invest $425,000 in pay increases for non-teaching personnel.

The district can support the across-the-board 5.5% raises for classified staff based on additional funding from the state and the 116-student increase in average daily membership, Business Manager Mark Snyder told the board Wednesday.

The term "classified staff" applies to various employees, including cafeteria workers, maintenance and custodial staff, bus drivers, mechanics, nurses and support personnel.

"We are excited to be able to offer a 5.5% increase for all of our classified staff," Snyder said, adding these employees have gotten 3.5% and 2.5% raises in recent years.

Some positions are poised for higher raises to recognize their level of responsibility, Snyder said.

The proposed hourly rates for pool employees – lifeguards, water safety instructors and locker room supervisor – are $1 or $2.50 more than the current rates, which were set in 2017. This equals an 8% to 24% pay bump, depending on the position.

"When we compared the rates with others in the area," Snyder said, "we felt that adjustment was necessary to attract and retain our lifeguards and pool staff, so we're making adjustments to their hourly rates as well."

Raises take effect Dec. 28, pending board approval Dec. 14.

SACS also is asking the board to give administrators their salary increases sooner than in previous years. If approved, Snyder said, the raises will be retroactive to July 1 instead of waiting until the academic year has ended.

Administrators include the assistant superintendent; principals and assistant principals; high school athletic director; and directors of business, human resources, technology, special education, maintenance, transportation, food service and communications.

asloboda@jg.net