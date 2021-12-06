PFW to offer music therapy master's

Purdue University Fort Wayne is preparing to launch the first Master of Music Therapy program in northern Indiana, according to a news release.

Nancy Jackson will direct the new program, which is designed for professional music therapists and those without a music therapy undergraduate degree, the university said. It is set to begin next fall.

Jackson, who has led the music therapy undergraduate program since 2005, said the graduate program will let students take up to 100% of their coursework in music therapy so they might focus exclusively on developing advanced clinical knowledge and skill in a specialized area related to their professional goals.

“It is offered in a hybrid format so they can do graduate study without interrupting their lives,” Jackson said in a statement.

Under the hybrid format, 80% to 90% of coursework will be in a condensed residency on campus with the remainder completed online, the release said.

Two specialization track options will be offered – music therapy in integrative medicine and music therapy for infants, children and adolescents. Other elements include electives and opportunities for short-term music therapy study abroad courses, the release said.

“With this higher level of training, our graduates will help support the unique needs of clients across the region,” David Steffens, School of Music director, said in a statement.

Contact Jackson at jacksonn@pfw.edu or 260-481-6716 for information.

asloboda@jg.net

Competitions

• Registration is open for the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics' MathWorks Math Modeling Challenge 2022. Students use math modeling to represent, analyze, make predictions and provide insight into current world issues. Past competitions have addressed substance abuse, food insecurity, internet access and car sharing. Teams from the United States, England and Wales will compete for more than $100,000 in scholarship prizes. High school juniors and seniors may participate. The registration deadline is 4 p.m. Feb. 18, and the challenge weekend is Feb. 25-28. Visit http://m3challenge.siam.org for information.

• Teachers have until Feb. 14 to submit their students' print and cursive entries in the 31st annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, the longest-running handwriting competition in the United States. Visit www.zaner-bloser.com for information.

Grace

• Pat Loebs, associate professor of communication and communication program director at Grace College, and Grace alumna Karly Poyner co-authored a chapter in the book, “Studies of Communication in the 2020 Presidential Campaign,” published by Lexington Books. The chapter, titled “The Trump Card: The Virtue and Vulnerability of a Narrative-based Presidency,” uses narrative theory to examine the rhetorical figure of Donald Trump and how this factored into the 2020 presidential race.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech has launched three global health leadership programs designed to help organizational leaders address wide-ranging global health challenges and opportunities. The new programs – a Master of Science in global health leadership, a Master of Business Administration concentration and a graduate certificate – will be offered fully online, starting in January. Classes are enrolling now. Visit https://online.indianatech.edu for information.

IUFW

• Indiana University Fort Wayne hosted a dedication ceremony last month for the recently renovated Dr. David A. Bleeke Dental Clinic. Improvements included five new dental units, five new dental radiology machines and new digital radiology sensors. Located on campus, the clinic provides a learning opportunity for students and is supervised by licensed dentists and dental faculty. It is open to the public and accepts most major insurance plans, including Indiana Medicaid.

Ivy Tech

• Daimler Trucks North America and Stoops Freightliner presented Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne with a new Freightliner semi in the Ivy Tech Fort Wayne auto bay last month. Ivy Tech Fort Wayne received the vehicle through Daimler's Get Ahead program. Schools ranked in the top 40 programs are eligible to receive Freightliners at a third of the cost. Ivy Tech Fort Wayne's diesel technology program is ranked 20th out of 283 nationwide. The Freightliner is valued at $38,349. Stoops and Daimler will pay $25,566, and Ivy Tech will cover the remaining $12,783. Training on the new Freightliner will give students hands-on experiences with the most up-to-date technologies in the field.

Manchester

• Teresa DeLellis, associate professor of pharmacy practice at Manchester University, has been selected to present the annual pharmacotherapy update at the American Geriatrics Society at its 2022 annual meeting in May.

• The American College of Clinical Pharmacists has recognized Rob Beckett, associate professor of pharmacy practice at Manchester, for his outstanding work as a reviewer of the Pharmacotherapy Self-Assessment Program.

Trine

• Trine's RN-to-BSN program has received accreditation through 2026 from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The program, which is offered completely online, allows registered nurses to complete a bachelor of science in nursing in as little as one year.

• A new agreement between Master Spas and Trine University will provide additional educational opportunities for the company's employees. Those wanting to pursue a degree through TrineOnline may apply and receive an unofficial transfer credit evaluation, both at no cost. Each employee also will receive individualized advising and 24/7 online tutoring. Employees may transfer up to 90 credit hours – including prior college credit, training and certificates, and life experience – into Trine degree programs.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.