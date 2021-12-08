EACS plans to update fixtures

Spreading germs through sinks and toilets should soon get harder at seven East Allen County schools.

With three members absent, the board Tuesday unanimously approved spending almost $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding on plumbing fixtures at New Haven Primary School, Prince Chapman Academy, Leo Junior-Senior High School and Cedarville, Leo, Southwick and Woodlan elementary schools.

The work includes updating faucets and flush valves to touchless fixtures and replacing certain drinking fountains with water bottle fillers, said Pat McCann, chief financial officer. Getting as many sensor fixtures as possible in the schools aligns with the district's reopening plan, he said.

“Our intent is to reduce the transmission of germs,” McCann said.

Project Design & Piping Inc. of Fort Wayne, the lowest of three bidders, will perform the work at a cost of $490,980.

Todd Buckmaster, board president, commented that it's a big project.

“Very big project,” McCann said.

In other business, retiring administrator Kirby Stahly presented his final item to the board – a resolution to deed land to Leo-Cedarville for a town trail project.

“It's East Allen granting them a right-of-way,” Stahly said.

The three district properties involved are at the corner of Halter and Hosler roads, he said, and two parcels along Hosler Road, including one north of Leo Elementary. The town would handle construction and maintenance of the trail, Stahly said, noting he expects the path will be asphalt.

He, McCann and Superintendent Marilyn Hissong met with town officials about the project.

“We felt it's good for our community,” Stahly said. “It's good for our students.”

Buckmaster asked whether the right-of-way would hinder any future development for EACS. Stahly said it would not.

The board is expected to vote on the matter Jan. 4.

asloboda@jg.net