Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Northwest Allen County Schools teacher who makes an impact on students through music has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. His profile follows.

Doug Hassell

School: Carroll High School

Subject teaching: Band

Education: Bachelor of Music Education, IPFW, 1999

Years teaching: 23

City born: Bloomington

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Wife, Kelly; sons, Evan and Jack. Dogs, Maynard and Hogan

Book you'd recommend: The Bible, “Everybody Always” by Bob Goff, “The Purpose Driven Life” by Rick Warren and “Crazy Love” by Francis Chan

Favorite teachers: Ed King II, my high school band director. Tim Lautzenheiser, music education motivational speaker. (Not a teacher I have actually had in the formal sense, but most certainly a teacher, and one of the most influential people in my life.) Scott Stewart, director of the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps, where I marched in 1995 and 1996. Terry Fisher, former DeKalb and Woodlan band director; I student-taught with him.

Favorite teaching memory: Not necessarily one particular memory, but seeing kids work hard and finally “get it.” Especially in marching band, seeing new students come off the field after a performance and everything clicks. Seeing the smiles when they realized they just did something they never thought they could do.

Hobbies: Reading, Bible study, anything “Star Wars,” traveling, spending time with family

Interesting fact about yourself: When I was a kid, I wanted to be a rock star and professional skateboarder; Eddie Van Halen and Tony Hawk were my heroes!

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? No matter what you plan to do in life, even though you will grow and change, the only thing that will remain constant in your life is you. How you see and view your world determines how you live your life, regardless of your situation and circumstances. To get the absolute most out of life, learn to be as grateful as possible in all circumstances. Adopt an attitude of gratitude and live that every single day. When you develop the habits of loving others and being grateful, you will discover that no matter what your circumstances are, your love of life and gratitude will help you see the best in others, in your circumstances and in yourself.

Recommended by: Chris Newmark, a parent who also nominated music teacher Phil Frazier

Reason for recommendation: “They make such a great team. ... There are countless lessons to be learned and so many things my daughter has gained from marching band,” including responsibility, resilience, flexibility, problem-solving, manners, generosity, the history and education of music, discipline, teamwork, endurance, time management, how to lose gracefully, how to properly care for herself and fuel her body and how to trust her bandmates.

“She has had so much personal growth over the past four years and has learned to become a true leader. I have seen her confidence grow so much over her years in band. As a senior, she is now a drum major helping to lead a band of 172 students. She has now (gone) from wanting to be an engineer to now wanting to be a music teacher, and that is all because of the wonderful teachers and staff she has had at CHS.”

Concordia

• Concordia Lutheran High School provided 245 boxes of gifts and seven bikes for 16 needy families. The school has been collecting and donating gifts to the Christmas Bureau for more than 40 years.

Financial aid

• The Traditional Questa Scholars Program application will be available on Questa Education Foundation's website through March 15. The application is open for traditional students, high school seniors or college freshman, who plan to attend college in fall 2022. The program offers low-interest, forgivable loans for students pursuing a certificate, associate or bachelor's degree from an Indiana college or university. Visit www.questafoundation.org or call 260-407-6494 for information.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw selected Heidi Fowler as vice chancellor of academic affairs. The role was formerly held by Kim Barnett-Johnson, who left the position Aug. 16 when she became chancellor of the Fort Wayne service area. Fowler will advise the chancellor in the formation of policies affecting all academic programs and will provide leadership and supervision for all campus academic schools. She was promoted from dean of the Schools of Business, Logistics & Supply Chain and Public Affairs & Social Services. She also served as the campus Title IX coordinator and the Fort Wayne representative for Circle of Ivy.

Manchester

• Drs. Harry and Jan Keffer donated high-tech nursing laboratories at Manchester University's Fort Wayne and North Manchester campuses. The retired health care professionals also provided scholarships for Manchester's first class of nursing students.

• Andrea Knutson, a third-year student pharmacist at Manchester, volunteered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the COVID-19 Vaccine Initiative. A Fort Wayne resident, Knutson is Operation Immunization chair of the Manchester University American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists Chapter.

Recognition

• Carroll and Woodside middle schools of Fort Wayne were among six unit winners in the 2021 Indiana Bar Foundation We the People Middle School competition. Fishers Junior High School won the contest; Indianapolis schools took second and third places.

Trine

• Trine University raised $101,161 for student scholarships, enhanced classroom experiences and state-of-the-art facilities on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30.

• More than 99% of Trine's class of 2021 reported being employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation, continuing an eight-year trend of near-perfect employment. This includes 10 straight years of 100% employment for graduates from the university's Franks School of Education.

