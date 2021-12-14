FWCS to upgrade Center's air flow

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board agreed Monday to spend nearly $4 million on ventilation upgrades at one of its downtown facilities.

The money will come from federal virus relief dollars.

Board member Steve Corona referenced a recent New York Times editorial about the importance of better ventilation systems to combat viral spread as the board considered a construction contract for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements at Bill C. Anthis Center.

“So what we're doing here is the right thing to do,” Corona said.

“Absolutely,” said Anne Duff, board president.

Funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant, the project includes air handler replacements and other ventilation improvements at the Barr Street building.

Darren Hess, facilities director, has brought other federally supported air quality projects to the board in recent months. With this latest request, member Julie Hollingsworth asked for the total FWCS will spend on HVAC upgrades through coronavirus relief funds.

About $70 million will support facility improvements, Hess said, estimating about 75% will benefit HVAC needs.

The seven-member board unanimously awarded the contract to Current Mechanical for $3,885,700. It also approved a $585,995 contract to Automated Logic for work involving the building automation systems, which are proprietary.

In other business, the board greenlighted a $1,342,510 contract with Wayne Asphalt & Construction Co. for site improvements at Northrop High School. The project is in coordination with the city's changes to Ludwig Road, Hess said.

FWCS' plans call for the reconfiguration of parking lot entrances, islands and lighting. Concrete walkways, fencing and the school's main parking lot also will be addressed.

Engineering Resources Inc. designed the project, which will be funded from the 2016 referendum.

Work should begin at the end of the academic year and is expected to be ready for the new school year in August.

Hess said it should result in a “much more improved traffic flow for Northrop.”

asloboda@jg.net