EACS repeals COVID rules

With one member absent, the East Allen County Schools board on Tuesday eliminated quarantines and contact tracing effective immediately, leading members to cheer a step toward normalcy.

Tim Hines, board vice president, said the relief was visible in the audience after the unanimous vote, which was met with applause. Keeping students in classrooms is most important, he said.

“Education is why we're here,” Hines said. “So many of our kids have missed out.”

The district's declining COVID-19 cases and quarantines support the decision, Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said. The state's school virus dashboard, which is updated weekly on Mondays, showed EACS reported six new student infections compared with 53 and 177 new cases in the previous two weeks.

EACS' decision follows similar moves by Southwest Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools. Member Paulette Nellems was absent.

Ron Turpin, board member, said EACS recently got the “wiggle room” from the health department to end the COVID-19 protocols. However, the Indiana Department of Education has said in recent weekly newsletters, including on Feb. 4, that the Indiana Department of Health seeks to reduce the burden for schools with mask requirements. Schools with mandates no longer need to report close contact information to the state, the newsletter has said, and “schools that do not have a mask requirement in place must continue to report both positive cases and close contacts ... to the IDOH K-12 portal.”

Masks are not mandated at EACS, NACS, or SACS, although they follow the federal mandate of masking on school buses.

Turpin said the board needs to take further action, like on busing, “so we can truly come back to normal.”

Hines stressed that people still have the option to practice such COVID-19 mitigation measures, including wearing masks or getting vaccinated.

“And now for people who are compromised, who have deficiencies, just be careful where you're going,” he said.

Because the policy change took effect immediately, Hissong said, any student quarantined Tuesday could return to school today if they are symptom free.

“I'm just very glad that we're getting back to normal,” board member Gayle Etzler said.

