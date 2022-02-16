Retired JG staffer gets FWCS honor

A retired Journal Gazette editor joined the Fort Wayne Community Schools board in wearing red – a color symbolizing support of public schools – as she accepted an award Monday in recognition of her public education advocacy.

Karen Francisco, former editorial page editor, is the first recipient of the FWCS Friend of Public Education Award. She spent 40 years writing about education and other issues as a news reporter and editorial writer. She joined The Journal Gazette in 2000 and retired in December.

Educators, students and families in Fort Wayne and across the state have benefited from Francisco's journalism, said Anne Duff, board president.

“As an editorial writer, Karen championed public education and the rights of all students to a free education and challenged the increased efforts to privatize schools without fiscal transparency or oversight,” Duff said.

The seven board members, Superintendent Mark Daniel and other district officials stood as Francisco came forward to be recognized. She told the board the award means a great deal.

“It's been easy to be an advocate, especially for this district,” Francisco said, adding she continues to be impressed by the teachers and staff. “People should be very proud of the school district you have here.”

The board honored Francisco in conjunction with National Public Schools Week, which runs Monday to Feb. 25.

The elected officials also passed a two-page resolution opposing House Bill 1134 as it was written Monday, including the proposed language about concepts teachers must avoid, the creation of local curriculum committees and the requirement that teachers must post their educational materials online.

Board members said the bill is insulting and amounts to censorship of classrooms.

“It's an insult to teachers and their profession and their preparation,” member Julie Hollingsworth said. “It's also really an insult to students, that they cannot be trusted to handle, for high school students, adult conversations or, for younger students, to handle sometimes difficult conversations and difficult topics.”

Member Steve Corona said he recently invited area legislators to visit FWCS classrooms. “I'm not sure what they're hearing and what they took into consideration as they developed this bill,” he said, “but they need to find out the truth.”

