Updates to tracing, quarantine rules in state imminent

Updates about school contact tracing and quarantining rules are looming, the Indiana health commissioner said Wednesday.

Dr. Kris Box briefly spoke with The Journal Gazette at the Statehouse, where she was testifying on a bill. She was asked whether the decision by Allen County's three mask-optional districts to cease contact tracing and quarantines is a trend happening statewide.

“We're seeing that change across the entire United States,” Box said, “and we are working with our partners to address that.”

When asked to clarify whether Box is upset or if this is the natural evolution of what will happen, Box said, “we're working on that” and there's more to come.

East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools ended contact tracing and quarantine protocols this week despite stricter rules for mask-optional districts.

The Indiana Department of Education has said in recent weekly newsletters, including on Feb. 4, that the Indiana Department of Health seeks to reduce the burden for schools with mask requirements. Schools with mandates no longer need to report close-contact information to the state, the newsletter has said, and “schools that do not have a mask requirement in place must continue to report both positive cases and close contacts ... to the IDOH K-12 portal.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools, which requires masks, no longer conducts contact tracing or quarantining for school-based exposures, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said Wednesday.

“If students have a family exposure, or if the exposure is at an after-school activity, then quarantining would still be required for those who are not vaccinated,” Stockman said by email. “We have very few students in quarantine now because of this change.”

The other districts have said the benefits of keeping students in school outweigh the benefits of quarantining asymptomatic students. Steve Yager, temporary NACS superintendent, pointed Monday to the district's January COVID-19 data as reason to stop the practice. Of the 1,823 students quarantined because of exposure to someone at school, he said, only 63 tested positive, meaning 1,760 students missed on-site instruction because of the protocol.

Todd Buckmaster, EACS board president, said Tuesday the district has had “a hard time wrapping our heads around” sending healthy students home.

COVID-19 cases in Allen County have fallen since hitting record four-digit highs in January. The Allen County Department of Health reported 92 new infections Wednesday, the fourth consecutive day of double-digit increases. This brought the total number of known, reported cases to 103,225. The death toll increased by two, to 1,074 fatalities.

Allen County on Wednesday was in the orange category, the second-most serious for virus spread. The county's seven-day positivity rate – a measure of how many tests came back positive – was at 13.63%.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,450 new infections and 125 new fatalities, bringing statewide totals to 1,671,299 cases and 21,524 deaths.

nkelly@jg.net

asloboda@jg.net