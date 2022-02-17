Wayne High School to see $1.7 million in improvements

The Wayne High School stadium is set to get $1.7 million in improvements by August, including a synthetic turf.

Other upgrades will include replacement of the perimeter concrete walks, the replacement of the latex running track and the relocation/refurbishing of the track field events.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board approved the $1,752,803 contract with the Motz Group on Monday. It will be funded from the operations fund and the 2020 referendum.

The scope of work and cost is comparable to the recent improvements at Northrop High School, except it will be done in a shorter time frame, said Darren Hess, facilities director. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 3.

The turf has an eight-year warranty and includes annual maintenance – a deep clean, inspection and repairs, Hess said. The district will be responsible for raking the infield material throughout the year, he said, explaining rubber granules get kicked out of place over time.

Meanwhile, improved parent pick-up lanes are in the works for Lane and Shawnee middle schools. The board awarded Wayne Asphalt and Construction Co. a $952,635 contract, which will be funded through the 2016 referendum – a funding source that's almost spent.

"It's getting really close," Hess said. "We're scraping the bottom of the barrel."

"Define close," board member Julie Hollingsworth said.

"Probably one or two board (recommendations) and we're done," Hess said.

The projects at Lane and Shawnee, which should be finished by Aug. 5, don't change the location of the pick-up zones, Hess said. Rather, he said, it involves adding stacking lanes at the schools to get more cars off busy roadways – Vance Avenue and Cook Road.

