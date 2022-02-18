State ending school tracing, quarantines

State requirements about contact tracing and quarantining will end for Indiana schools next week, Indiana health officials announced Thursday.

Also, schools will no longer be required to report COVID-19 cases to the state.

This change in state guidelines has prompted Fort Wayne Community Schools to relax its stance on masks. The facial coverings will be optional beginning Monday – except on school buses according to a federal mandate.

“For many of you, this will come as a welcome sign that the pandemic is waning and moving to an endemic status, and are eager to remove masks,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said in an email to parents. “For others, we understand that this step will cause some anxiety. Please be assured your children are still welcome to wear masks, and for those with health concerns, please consult with your school nurse to discuss any additional safeguards that can be put in place.”

COVID-19 trends support the statewide changes, which take effect Feb. 23, the Indiana Department of Health said. It noted in a news release that Indiana's positivity rate has fallen from 33.6% on Jan. 19 to 13.1% on Wednesday.

The fact that all school-age children have been eligible for coronavirus vaccines since November also contributed to the decision, said Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner.

Previously, the state required contact tracing and quarantining for schools without mask mandates, although Allen County's three mask-optional districts ended the practice this week.

“While (the changes) do not remove the need for continued vigilance, they will ease the reporting burden on schools and help ensure that children can stay in school,” Box said in a statement.

The Allen County Department of Health said in a statement it will follow the state's recommendations fully.

Schools will be expected to continue helping local health departments with notification in the event of an outbreak, the release said. It added that schools are encouraged to share information with families when a case is identified so parents can monitor their children for symptoms.

People who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return to school on the sixth day if fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, assuming symptoms are improving, the state said.

The local health department reported 52 new cases Thursday, and the state reported 1,486. No new deaths were reported in Allen County, but 45 were added statewide for a total of 21,568 Hoosier fatalities.

asloboda@jg.net