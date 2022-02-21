Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A passionate Northwest Allen County Schools teacher who hasn't missed a step with the pandemic has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Amanda Waybright

School: Eel River Elementary School

Grade teaching: First grade

Education: Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Bethel University

Years teaching: 10 years

City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband, Ryan; daughters, Stella and Ruby; and baby No. 3 is on the way.

Book you'd recommend: I have so many! We read the Junie B. Jones series every year in my class. “Junie B. Jones and the Mushy Gushy Valentime” by Barbara Park always makes me laugh out loud. I'm a big Dr. Seuss fan, and I think “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” is one of my favorites by him. My classroom is also a huge fan of anything by Mo Willems: Elephant and Piggy, the Pigeon books, etc.

Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher is my first grade teacher from Oak View Elementary, Mrs. Shakley. She is the one who made me want to be a first grade teacher. She was so kind and warm and always went above and beyond to help her students understand. I still have very vivid memories of my first grade year in her class.

Favorite teaching memory: My favorite memories each year are just the daily interactions with my students. I love to hear their input, read their daily journal entries, and hear their perspectives on things that we talk about. They always keep things interesting and fun.

Hobbies: I love to be with my family. I like to read when I get the chance. I like to do crafty things and be creative.

Interesting fact about yourself: I grew up in the Northwest Allen County district. I attended K-2 at Oak View Elementary, 3-6 at Perry Hill Elementary, 7-8 at Maple Creek Middle School, and 9-12 at Carroll High School.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you!” – Dr. Seuss

Recommended by: Carrie Le

Reason for recommendation: “She is a passionate teacher dedicated to getting to know her students to help them learn and succeed. She has navigated all of the changes that have come with the pandemic seemingly with complete ease. You can tell she truly loves her students and what she does. I feel so grateful that both of my children have had her as their teacher.”

asloboda@jg.net

Events

• Stacy Erickson-Pesetski, a Manchester University faculty member who leads a summer Shakespeare class at Logansport Juvenile Correctional Facility, will talk about why those juveniles say, “I Never Give Up,” during a presentation at 11 a.m. today in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. The event is free and open to the public. It will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ManchesterUniv.

• Leaders from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital will discuss the importance of communicating across medical systems and how the hospital has addressed this challenge in a program hosted by Trine University's Humanities Institute from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. today in Best Hall 229 on the Angola campus. The event is free and open to the public.

• The University of Saint Francis will hold a virtual Beyond the Classroom from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Interested students can participate in a conversation with Student Affairs about campus life, housing and community at the university. Information is available through the Office of Admissions at 260-399-8000 or sf.edu; find “Admission Events” under the “Admissions & Aid” link.

• The best chess players from each Fort Wayne Community middle school will compete in a round-robin style tournament from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Miami Middle School, 8100 Amherst Drive.

• Financial aid professionals will help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Services will also be available at the college's Warsaw site, 2545 Silveus Crossing. The free program assists students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a form required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. Visit CollegeGoalSunday.org for information.

• South Side High School will hold its freshman orientation via Zoom at 6 p.m. March 3. Snider and Wayne high schools will hold the event in person March 9, at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively. Fort Wayne Virtual Academy will contact new students individually to prepare for the 2022-23 academic year.

• FWCS student Sammie Vance will be featured during Reading Rainbow Live's premiere event at 12:30 p.m. March 6. The program is an interactive book event for children with a focus on reading, music and play. Tickets are available at ReadingRainbowLive.com.

• The 67th annual Northeast Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair will be held in person March 19 in Walb Student Union at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Students in grades K-12 will present their work. The public may view projects from noon to 1 p.m. The PFW College of Science and others will also be doing demonstrations during this time. If your school does not have a school fair or you are a home-schooled student but would like to enter, contact Matthew Perkins Coppola at perkinsm@pfw.edu. Visit www.neirsef.org for information.

Grant

• The Huntington County Community Foundation awarded $1,350 to support Kindermusik at the Huntington Arts and Entrepreneurial Center. These funds will provide financial assistance and scholarship opportunities for families wanting to participate but cannot afford the cost of the class. Kindermusik is music-based education for children from birth through age 7. It offers a monthly membership that includes a weekly in-person class, song downloads, musical eBooks and educational videos and games. Activities are designed to encourage multisensory learning and are a way for children ages 5 and younger to interact with peers and engage in movement, rhythm and vocal exercises.

Ivy Tech

• Meijer in Warsaw donated $2,000 in gift cards for Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw's Basics Bank, an emergency food and supply pantry. The donation was granted in the form of store gift cards so Ivy Tech Warsaw can have the flexibility to purchase an assortment of emergency supplies. The pantry will help in-need students who receive financial aid to cover tuition and books but lack the necessary funds for everyday items. Contact Allyn Decker at adecker42@ivytech.edu to donate.

