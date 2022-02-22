Teachers in county planning walk-ins

Allen County public school teachers hope to send a message Wednesday about the legislative session with demonstrations before classroom lessons begin – and the public is welcome to join in.

Red for Ed walk-ins at Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools are being organized by the districts' teachers unions. They are encouraging citizens to ask their legislators to oppose multiple bills affecting education, including House Bills 1134 and 1072.

The latter bill would require public school districts to share referendum dollars with charter schools while House Bill 1134 is more difficult to summarize, said Andra Kosmoski, East Allen Educators Association president. She noted much of the original controversial language in House Bill 1134 has been removed, such as teachers having to post all lesson plans before the academic year.

“However, we still have concerns about the remaining language, which restricts specific concepts from being taught and leaves teachers open to unwarranted and misinformed complaints,” Kosmoski said by email. “We are also greatly disturbed by the language which could tie the hands of teachers who want to help students in emotional distress.”

Sandra Vohs of the Fort Wayne Education Association said the proposed legislation undercuts the goodwill shown when the state legislature provided funding to boost teacher salaries in the last budget cycle. Lawmakers should pay more attention to what's happening in the state and rely less on nationally crafted legislation, she said.

“After all the sacrifices Indiana's teachers have made trying to keep school as normal as possible for Hoosier students during the pandemic, the notion that our teachers can't be trusted to communicate with parents, teach the state standards, or treat students with care and respect is especially insulting,” Vohs said by email.

Chris Broni of the Southwest Allen County Teachers Association said she has seen what happens when public services – toll roads, jails, medicine and utilities – become privatized: higher costs to consumers, lower wages and poorer benefits for employees and more money for shareholders or investors.

Together, she said by email, the bills undermine public education.

“Indiana teachers are currently fighting to hold on to the very idea of public schools,” Broni said.

Wednesday's walk-ins are scheduled before teachers' contract hours so classes aren't disrupted. Community members wanting to participate should contact their schools for start times, Kosmoski said.

“Everyone is encouraged to wear red,” she said, “and signs that show support of public education are always welcome.”

asloboda@jg.net