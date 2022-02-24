Superintendents settle Super Bowl bet

As the clocked ticked closer to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Superintendent Park Ginder let doubt creep in about whether he and Superintendent Mark Daniel would follow through with their Super Bowl bet – lunch at BurgerFi at Daniel's expense.

Daniel, the Fort Wayne Community Schools leader, arrived three minutes late to the Jefferson Pointe eatery but had a reason. He made a detour to fulfill his promise to buy his Southwest Allen County Schools counterpart dessert.

"I've got a gift for you," Daniel said.

He handed Ginder a DeBrand Fine Chocolates bag, which disguised the surprise inside – funnel fries from Skyline Chili, the restaurant the superintendents would have dined at had the Cincinnati Bengals won the Super Bowl.

The men made the friendly wager to celebrate the districts' ties to the game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals graduated from Snider High School in 2015, and the Los Angeles Rams' Ben Skowronek graduated from Homestead High School in 2016.

The bets were announced in videos the districts posted to social media. Each has racked up more than 6,000 views on YouTube – and SACS' production even got Ginder recognized in public.

"It was a great idea," Ginder said, adding he was glad FWCS board member Noah Smith thought of it.

