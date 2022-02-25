Concordia High hails 'living history'

Concordia Lutheran High School sophomore Zya Jackson lingered in the auditorium Thursday after an assembly honoring the school's first Black graduates, seeking a moment with the trailblazers.

Jackson eventually got her opportunity. On a crowded stage, the teen wrapped her arms around 1954 graduate Peggy Greer Calloway after engaging with 1956 graduate Richard Ridley Jr. and his family.

Jackson, who also is Black, said she appreciated meeting people who can relate to her experiences. Her classmate Carma Bryant agreed.

“I really enjoyed it,” Bryant said. “I liked that we got to meet people that are just like us.”

Concordia welcomed the alumni as part of the school's Black History Month celebrations. Jacob Pennekamp, head of school, expressed his gratitude about holding such an event after COVID-19 precautions limited the frequency of all-school assemblies.

“It is often that we look back into the history books, and we can look at pictures, and we can read texts and manuscripts and we can learn about history that way,” Pennekamp said. “It is not often that we get firsthand living history in front of us.”

Calloway and Ridley sat onstage at opposite ends of a table, the seats between them filled with family members to help answer questions.

“My mom, she doesn't think this is such a big deal,” Darryl Calloway said. “It's a privilege to showcase my mom and Mr. Ridley because they are true trailblazers. And, for a lot of us, we may not have been here if they weren't there first.”

Screens on either side of the stage displayed photographs of the alumni, including Peggy Greer Calloway as a school majorette and Ridley as the city's first Black firefighter. Ridley said his Concordia connections helped him get that job.

“Lo and behold, the gentleman that was on the Board of Safety was a Concordia graduate, and he backed me,” Ridley said.

A student asked the alumni whether they saw attitudes about inclusiveness change while they attended Concordia. Ridley's son Anthony spoke for him, saying teachers treated Ridley the same as any other student. Peggy Greer Calloway had a similar answer.

“I don't think so, because there was just one,” she said, presumably referring to Black students. “That was me.”

Now, Black students make up about 8% of Concordia's enrollment, multiracial students account for 6%, and Asian and Hispanic students each total 3%, according to state enrollment data from last academic year. The school has about 600 students.

“One of the questions was, 'Have you noticed any change in this school?'” Anthony Ridley said. “You guys just look around. You can see the sprinkles.”

