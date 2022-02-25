Super Bowl bet pays off at lunch

As the clocked ticked closer to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Superintendent Park Ginder let doubt creep in about whether he and Superintendent Mark Daniel would follow through with their Super Bowl bet – lunch at BurgerFi at Daniel's expense.

Daniel, the Fort Wayne Community Schools leader, arrived at the Jefferson Pointe eatery three minutes late, but he had a reason. He made a detour to fulfill his promise to buy his Southwest Allen County Schools counterpart dessert.

“I've got a gift for you,” Daniel said, DeBrand Fine Chocolates bag in hand.

The brown paper bag disguised the surprise inside – funnel fries from Skyline Chili, the restaurant the superintendents would have dined at had the Cincinnati Bengals won the Super Bowl last week. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20.

The men made the friendly lunch wager to celebrate the district's ties to the Feb. 13 game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals graduated from Snider High School in 2015, and Los Angeles Rams player Ben Skowronek graduated from Homestead High School in 2016.

Daniel and Ginder publicized their challenges with videos posted to social media. Each has racked up more than 6,000 views on YouTube – and SACS' production even got Ginder recognized in public.

FWCS' video was produced by employees while SACS involved students in Homestead's media program. Ginder acknowledged his video, which begins with him stepping out of a Ram truck outside Homestead's football stadium, looks like a car commercial.

“We've heard that a lot,” he said.

FWCS board member Noah Smith suggested the challenge, and Ginder said he's glad he did.

“It was a great idea,” said Ginder, who purposely came to lunch wearing blue and gold, Homestead's and the Rams' colors.

Daniel was also mindful of his attire. He donned a Snider football athletic pullover and a Bengals Super Bowl pin.

Maureen Catalogna, who operates the Jefferson Pointe and Coldwater Road BurgerFi locations with her husband, was nearby as the superintendents sipped soft drinks and munched on burgers and fries. The container of Skyline Chili funnel fries – which stayed warm during Daniel's drive across town – also sat open on the table.

Ginder redeemed his meal at the burger joint in honor of the Rams' home stadium and site of the Super Bowl, SoFi Stadium.

“We were thrilled he chose BurgerFi,” Catalogna said, noting she and her husband are avid sports fans and proud of the hometown athletes. “We got lucky.”

asloboda@jg.net