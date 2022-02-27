6 FWCS middle schools joust over chessboard

It was a tournament of champions at Miami Middle School on Saturday, although the audience in the gym bleachers didn't cheer.

They watched as six of Fort Wayne's 11 middle schools participated in the 2021-22 Fort Wayne Community Schools Middle School All-City Chess Invitational. Each school sent its best and brightest chess club members to compete, and by 11:30 a.m., nine undefeated players – those who'd won all five of their games – went into the final matches.

Seventh grader Suvan Vaddadi of Blackhawk Middle School earned first place.

Vaddadi said he started playing chess about three years ago with his parents, Ganapathi Vaddadi and Swetha Gidugu.

He learned from them “don't give away pieces,” he said. His advice to those going into chess is to play the puzzles on chess.com, a site most of Saturday's participants use for training.

The team that won first this year and took home the travelling trophy was the chess club from Memorial Park Middle School.

“It's similar to cross country, where you're playing as an individual and as a team,” said Miami coach Ryan Throop-Voors. Player rankings were based on who won each game, and school rankings were figured by adding up how many games the top five players of each school won.

The second-, third- and fourth-place individual competitors were all seventh graders from Memorial Park. Gavin Weikle took second, while the third and fourth positions will be decided Monday during a tiebreaker game between Zen Gunawardhana and Toby Watson.

The tiebreaker will be a 10-minute clocked game, according to the rules sheet. If that ends in a tie, then the established value of the players' remaining pieces will be totaled. If it remains a tie, the third deciding contest will be best two of three rock-paper-scissors.

The chess tournament began 15 years ago at Miami, this year's host, by teachers Doug Koerner and Thor Whitlock. At that time, only Miami students competed.

Six years later, when Whitlock transferred to Memorial Park and started a chess club, the annual event became the two schools in competition. It has grown every year and is hosted each year by a different school, except when it was canceled in 2021 because of pandemic measures.

Whitlock said every fall the organizers send a notice to all the other middle schools to remind them the tournament will be in February, even though not every middle school has a chess team.

This year's winner, 13-year-old Vaddadi, said he joined the Blackhawk chess club after it was announced in class and after he played against one of the coaches.

In his family, his dad is harder to beat than his mom, he said. And it took a year and lots of practice on chess.com before he could do it.

Vaddadi also doesn't find it different to play against computers or people.

Miami eighth-grader Clairanna Council, 13, finds machine versus living opponents very different, however. That difference is why she lost interest in seventh grade during COVID-19 restrictions after joining chess club in sixth grade.

“It was all online, and I don't like doing things online,” she said. Council does play on chess.com almost every night. “But I would much rather do it in person,” she said. “Playing with a person, you get to see them think, see their thought processes.”

People are also more unpredictable, she said.

Council said her first game was with her dad when she was in fourth grade. Joining the chess club also helped her learn a lot of new moves.

“It was nice to have someone better than me because I learned,” she said.

Memorial Park seventh-grader Toby Watson, 13, remembered starting to beat his father, Christer, soon after using online chess tutoring.

The chess.com videos, puzzles and games three to five times a day made a difference for his son. “We're pretty evenly matched,” Christer Watson said. “He got a lot better from those.”

Toby Watson said that when he learned something new, he'd share it with his father. “He got better along with me,” he said, “which has made it kind of fun.”

