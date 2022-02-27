Legislation confronts nursing shortage

A bill addressing nursing programs is getting mixed diagnoses from higher education officials in northeast Indiana.

Ivy Tech Community College says House Bill 1003 would provide flexibility to administer its nursing programs, but the University of Saint Francis says proposals to relax some requirements – including those about full-time faculty and simulated lessons – deserve more consideration.

And Manchester University says a provision that would allow programs to increase enrollment fails to address a multifaceted problem.

“We need to address the challenge of understanding why an estimated 500,000 nurses have left the profession since the beginning of the pandemic and others who will leave the profession in the near future,” said Beth Schultz, Manchester's director of nursing programs. “Some are nurses who are retiring, but that doesn't account for the numbers that have left.”

The American Nurses Association last fall urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to declare the nurse staffing shortage a national crisis. More than 500,000 registered nurses were expected to retire by this year.

A projected 1.1 million new registered nurses were needed to avoid a shortage, the organization says on its website, citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Multiple factors are contributing to the shortage, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Its list includes inadequate nursing school enrollment, a shortage of nursing school faculty, an aging nursing workforce and increased care demands from an aging population.

Several northeast Indiana colleges offer nursing degrees, including Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne, Saint Francis and Manchester, which admitted its first students in the fall.

Dubbed “Nursing Indiana Back to Health,” House Bill 1003 addresses undergraduate bedside nursing programs. The House on Thursday accepted the changes made to the bill in the Senate by a vote of 88-2. It now goes to the governor for his signature.

Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Denver, supports the bill.

“Hoosier nurses provide invaluable services and care to patients, and we know they are stretched thin. This legislation is a future-focused approach to alleviating the nursing shortage in Indiana by providing additional flexibility to our nursing education programs in order to boost the nursing workforce pipeline,” he said in a statement. “By providing more pathways to foreign-educated nurses seeking licensure and by helping nursing students working to obtain the required hours to be licensed, we can help fill the thousands of open positions now and in the future.”

The bill also has Ivy Tech's support because the two-year college would benefit from changes affecting such aspects as staffing, clinical teaching and enrollment, said Angela Russ, dean of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne's School of Nursing.

It removes a rule that states the majority of faculty be full-time employees for two-year programs, giving Ivy Tech more flexibility with adjuncts or part-time instructors, Russ said.

“Limiting the number of nursing adjuncts can cause constraints for faculty scheduling and loading, which ultimately affects the number of students who can progress through our program at any given time,” Russ said.

Ivy Tech also favors language that would let high-quality simulations account for up to 50% of students' required clinical hours, Russ said, noting the current provision allows for 20%. The increase in allowable hours will help programs with limited access to clinical space and clinical specialty areas, such as maternity, pediatrics and mental health, she said.

The bill also allows nurses to serve as preceptors – providing one-to-one mentoring and oversight of students in clinicals – with 18 months' experience as a licensed registered nurse instead of having to wait three years. Ivy Tech supports this change as well, Russ said, noting the local campus has used preceptors in complex medical surgical nursing for the Associate of Science in nursing clinicals.

“The current nursing shortage, along with an anticipated increase in retirements over the next few decades, poses challenges to finding nurses to fill these roles,” Russ said.

While Ivy Tech pushed for this bill, other traditional colleges and nursing organizations opposed aspects of it, said Caitlin Krouse, who is the legislative director for the Coalition of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses of Indiana. She is also the graduate nursing program director at Saint Francis.

The proposed reduction in full-time faculty and increased use of simulation warrant more conversation and research, Krouse said.

“While the University of Saint Francis fully supports utilizing creative ways to ensure a strong and robust nursing workforce,” she said, “we want to prioritize the quality of our graduates.”

A provision would allow programs to grow beyond the established practice of 25% if they have existed for at least five years and have passing rates above 80% for program graduates taking the licensing exam, Russ said. She noted programs currently need approval to exceed 25% growth.

Increasing enrollment would work only if there are enough nurse educators, whose numbers are also down, said Schultz, the Manchester official. And more nursing students could present challenges in terms of clinical opportunities, she added.

“When programs double enrollment, that could mean that other programs lose clinical placement spots if one program is given preferential placements,” Schultz said by email, noting she has seen that happen elsewhere in the country. “Based on what I've seen, all programs and all health care agencies within an area really need to work together to meet the needs of the students to ultimately meet the needs of the community.”

Niki Kelly of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.