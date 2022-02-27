Saint Francis expands nursing graduate degrees

The University of Saint Francis is expanding its graduate nursing degree offerings with new options at the doctoral level.

With a Doctor of Nursing Practice considered the gold standard in education for today's advanced practice nurses, Saint Francis is now accepting applications for classes beginning this fall for “three very different tracks of education” within the profession, said Caitlin Krouse, graduate nursing program director. The tracks are family, psychiatric-mental health and adult-gerontology acute care.

“Many patients seek care provided by nurse practitioners today,” she said. “I think this is because we are known to provide high-quality health care that focuses appropriately on the individual needs of each unique patient, which is core to our nursing profession.”

Krouse noted two nursing practitioner tracks – psychiatric-mental health and adult-gerontology acute care – aren't widely offered in the Midwest. Respectively, these nurses help patients experiencing substance abuse disorder, behavioral issues or other psychiatric conditions, and they provide and manage care for adults, with a focus on acute and critical illness, injury and conditions.

Family nurse practitioners offer primary health care services and are especially needed in rural and underserved areas with limited access to physicians.

Options are available for students wanting personalized focus areas in a Master of Science in nursing or Doctor of Nursing Practice, Krouse said. Alternative concentrations include administration, business, education and leadership.

Students with graduate degrees can complete post-graduate certificates, Krouse said. Family nurse practitioners, for example, could complete their psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner certificate for dual certification.

“We can attract nurses from all levels,” Krouse said, noting students can enter their graduate studies from associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral starting points.

Meanwhile, Manchester University plans to expand its offerings to include graduate nursing programs, said Beth Schultz, director of nursing programs. The university admitted its first nursing students last fall.

asloboda@jg.net