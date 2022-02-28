FWCS wants help identifying attributes graduates need

Fort Wayne Community Schools will soon ask community members to describe traits they want from district graduates.

"Why is that important?" Superintendent Mark Daniel asked during tonight's board meeting. "Because we want to reverse engineer that all the way back to kindergarten and pre-K. And what is it that we're trying to teach? What is the community really saying are the critical attributes for these graduates?"

FWCS will invite about 300 people representing a cross section of the community to an April 20 gathering dedicated to that topic, Daniel said, noting the location has not been set. Board members will be invited.

Daniel teased the event after debuting an 18-minute video that shares the vision of FWCS and the role it plays in the community's success. Available on YouTube, the video titled "We're Sparking Innovation and Life-Changing Transformation at Fort Wayne Community Schools" includes input from numerous leaders, including Mike Packnett of Parkview Health, Tom Kelley of Kelley Automotive Group and Joe Jordan of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

A lack of talent is the region's biggest issue, making hiring difficult for employers and recruiting out-of-town businesses challenging, Packnett said in the video.

"Clearly, the public schools, the talent really is there," Packnett said. "When I think about Fort Wayne Community Schools, with 29,000 students and the potential in those 29,000 students, it's just incredible."

asloboda@jg.net