PFW engineering majors go electric

If a Honda Civic parked on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus looks like a work in progress, that's because it is.

The student chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers is revamping the vehicle's drivetrain, converting it to electric. Those involved with the project hope to someday enter the car in autocross events.

“We're banking on trying to get it running on its own power by April,” said Benjamin Edwards, chapter vice president.

The students complete as much work as possible indoors, but the chassis' size requires outdoor work – a task made more difficult with the recent wintry weather, club officers said. They want to relocate the vehicle to a parking garage to protect it from the elements, said Tanvir Minhas, president.

Sponsors have supported the 25-member team, which has a $15,000 budget, Minhas said.

“After we get our first car up and running, we will be introducing a second car to work on,” Minhas said. “So, the long-term goal is to keep getting more vehicles in the races, growing and growing.”

Contact Minhas at minhas.tanvir4@gmail.com for information.

Events

• Angola High School will host “Hornet Happenings: Plan Your Future,” a March 9 event highlighting partnerships with Ivy Tech Community College and Trine University. Angola students may complete the Angola College Core, which allows students to transfer 30 college credits as a block to completely replace their freshman year of college at most any college or university in Indiana. Students can earn the Indiana College Core by using the dual-credit courses taught by Angola teachers and taking classes available on campus and online through Ivy Tech and Trine. Informational sessions will be presented in the auditorium beginning at 4 p.m. Also, an activity fair is set for 4 to 7 p.m. in the school gym, and parent-teacher conferences will be held between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Parents may schedule individual appointments with teachers in their classrooms.

• The College of Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne will welcome Nizar Ibrahim as part of its Honorary Invited Lecturer Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Neff Hall, Room 101. Ibrahim, a senior lecturer in paleontology at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, will discuss his research interests in vertebrate morphology and evolution during his presentation, “Spinosaurus and the River of Giants.” The public is welcome to attend this free event or watch online at bit.ly/PFWspino.

FWCS

• Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have launched a crowdfunding campaign for a new playground at Irwin Elementary School. If it reaches its $15,000 goal by April 13, the school's PTA will receive a matching grant as part of the CreatINg Places program. Visit www.patronicity.com to donate.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College's Ivy+ textbooks program will continue to cover the cost of required textbooks for all eligible students in the 2022-23 academic year, including students from the Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations. This is the second year textbooks will be provided at no cost to students. More than 55,000 students received free textbooks last fall for a savings to students of more than $14 million.

Literacy

• The Indiana State Teachers Association and the Association of Indiana School Library Educators are challenging K-12 public schools statewide to host a book club in March. The Read Across Indiana program is in celebration of the National Education Association's premier literacy program, Read Across America. County-by-county book club commitments will be tracked through March. Visit ista-in.org/read-across-indiana for information.

Recognition, scholarships

• Trine University student Kristen Azzue of Waterloo is one of 29 students named as Realizing the Dream recipients for 2021 by the Independent Colleges of Indiana. The scholarship program annually recognizes first-generation college students, who are selected for the $3,000 award for outstanding achievement during their freshman year.

• DeKalb High School student Connor Wueller received a $500 second place prize in Trine's annual Innovation Challenge competition. His project was Auto Brights, a device for older vehicles that would automatically dim bright headlights when an oncoming vehicle approaches or when entering a well-lit area. This year marked the first time the high school competition was held separately from the college and community competition. Entries will be accepted through March 10 for that event, with finalists presenting their projects to judges March 24.

• Ruby Foster, a New Tech Academy at Wayne High School student, earned a cash award from the Ocean Awareness Contest, a global competition about ocean conservation. She received an honorable mention in the film category.

• The Fort Wayne Community Schools board recognized New Tech Academy at Wayne High School students Marlena Ames, Mia Sartain, Kyle Stark, Carter Till and Jacob Voliva for earning first-, second- and third-place awards at TechFest, an event for high schoolers.

• Sarah Rodenbeck is the first Snider High School student in more than a decade to receive the Wells Scholarship at Indiana University Bloomington. The Wells Scholars program guarantees the full cost of attendance for four years of undergraduate study. Scholars are selected on merit and undergo a rigorous application process.

• Questa Education Foundation's Traditional Scholars Program application is open through March 15. The program is designed for high school seniors and college freshmen planning to attend college in the fall. Students considering any major or degree field are encouraged to apply, but specific funding is available for those studying manufacturing-related fields, computer science, health care, STEM and for women studying business. Visit www.questafoundation.org or call 260-407-6494 for information.

• The Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana named Trine University student Jacob Barkey of Auburn as a 2021 APAI Scholar.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis awarded promotions to seven faculty members. Joshua Fairbanks and Jennifer Mays became assistant professors; Miles Fulwider, Caitlin Krouse, Kristin Miller and Gregory Wemhoff became associate professors; and Andrea Geyer became a full professor.

• Saint Francis will host its Talent Scholarship Day on Friday. This event is an opportunity for students to showcase their work and be reviewed by creative arts faculty for scholarships. Students may schedule a virtual or in-person review or audition through Molly McGowan at 260-399-8064 or mmcgowan@sf.edu.

