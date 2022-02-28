SACS drops mask mandate on buses; set to start today

Bus riders in one Allen County school district can board the vehicles without masks beginning today.

Park Ginder, superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, announced the change to families in an email Sunday afternoon, citing recently revised national COVID-19 guidelines.

“On Friday (Feb. 25), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their guidelines and no longer requires masks to be worn on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs,” Ginder said. “Therefore, effective immediately, SACS will no longer require masks on its school buses.”

SACS already had a mask-optional policy for classrooms, which aligns with the updated recommendations. It's unclear, however, whether Ginder has correctly interpreted the CDC's guidance for buses.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director, and Dr. Greta Massetti, from the COVID 19 incident management team, discussed the policy changes in a media conference call Friday.

During it, they said each county will be classified as having high, medium or low COVID-19 impact, based on hospital admissions, hospital beds in use and new cases. The color-coded map designates low impact with green, medium with yellow and high with orange. Yellow means people at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley counties were in yellow on Friday. Adams, Huntington and Wells were in green.

In response to a question about how the guidance change will affect public transportation, Walensky said: “The COVID 19 community levels are intended for communities, they're not intended for our travel quarters; ... those expire in the middle of March, and we will be revisiting that in the weeks ahead.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools relaxed in-school mask mandates last week, but it has not dropped the mask requirement for buses, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said Sunday. “We will review the change in guidance (today) and make a decision,” she said.

asloboda@jg.net, sslater@jg.net